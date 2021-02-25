 

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Mazoola Available for Android in Google Play Store

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT), provider of an all digital-based service allowing children to make purchases anytime, from anywhere using their mobile devices, today announced MazoolaSM is now available in the Google Play Store.

Our MazoolaSM Digital Family Wallet, COPPA compliant technology is now available for Android devices.  With the same features as our iPhone version, MazoolaSM provides parents a safe and user friendly app on the Android platform. 

Parents and children with Android devices greater than version 7 are now able to download MazoolaSM from the Google Play Store.  

Peter S. Pelullo, CEO, stated “With this latest development, MazoolaSM is able to address nearly 100% of the mobile market.”

Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.
REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

Media Contact:

Scott A. McPherson

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.
325 Sentry Parkway, Suite 200
Blue Bell, PA 19422
pr@regopayments.com
(o) 267-465-7530

 




08.02.21
REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Commercially Launches Its Digital Wallet App: Mazoola