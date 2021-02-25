 

Altimmune Commences Enrollment in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of AdCOVID -- a Needle-Free, Single-Dose Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021   

Nasal spray may offer room temperature distribution that could reduce logistical challenges for healthcare systems and providers

Intranasal administration targets the virus at its point of entry and in a preclinical study induced local nasal mucosal immunity believed to be critical for preventing further viral transmission

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. AdCOVID is an adenovirus-vector vaccine designed to stimulate a broad immune response including both systemic immunity (neutralizing antibody) and local immunity (mucosal IgA and resident memory T cells) in the nasal cavity and respiratory tract.

The Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of AdCOVID in up to 180 healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55. Subjects will receive AdCOVID at one of three dose levels administered as a nasal spray. In addition to the primary study endpoint of safety and tolerability, the immunogenicity of AdCOVID will be evaluated by serum IgG binding and neutralizing antibody titers, mucosal IgA antibody from nasal samples, and T cell responses. Altimmune anticipates having a full data readout from this Phase 1 study in Q2 2021.

“The commencement of our Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID is an important milestone for our company and the global healthcare community in our fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune. “We believe that our expertise in intranasal vaccine development will help us bring to market a novel intranasal COVID-19 vaccine with important attributes that could potentially help prevent further transmission of the virus. Delivering vaccine directly to the nasal cavity may stimulate a specialized type of immunity called ‘mucosal immunity,’ which has been shown in a preclinical study to provide sterilizing immunity, that is, complete clearance of the virus from the respiratory tract. As the rise of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is particularly troubling, to stop mutations of the virus we must stop replication and transmission, and we believe AdCOVID could play an essential role in this endeavor.”

