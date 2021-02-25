 

Otonomy to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT;
  • A pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference available on-demand starting at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on March 9, 2021; and
  • A presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT.

Live audio webcasts will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com




