Otonomy to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual conferences:



A fireside chat at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT;



A pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference available on-demand starting at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on March 9, 2021; and



A presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT.



Live audio webcasts will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).