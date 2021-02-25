 

Osino Resources to Present at 30th Annual BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) (OTCQB: OSIIF) (“Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that management will be participating in the 30th annual BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference March 1 – 5, 2021.

Heye Daun, CEO of Osino, will be presenting on Thursday, March 4th at 12:00pm ET. Members of management will also be participating in institutional investor meetings during the week.

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is one of the sector’s premier mining conferences and for the first time will be hosted digitally. This five-day invitation-only conference brings together mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the globe. The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. For more information on the conference visit the BMO website.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Having achieved our initial vision of finding Namibia’s next significant gold deposit, we are now focused on rapidly advancing the exciting Twin Hills gold discovery and to make new discoveries elsewhere along the belt. This we will achieve with Osino’s winning formula of combining innovation & drive with technical experience & strong financial backing.

Our portfolio of exclusive exploration licenses is located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our approximately 7,000km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.

Osino’s focus in 2020 is on further advancing the Twin Hills and Goldkuppe discoveries within the developing Karibib Gold District, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses. Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

