Plus Products Inc. Announces Debentureholder Approval of Debenture Amendments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release dated February 3, 2021, holders (the “Debentureholders”) of the Company’s 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures due February 28, 2021 (the "Debentures") have approved by way of signed instruments in writing in the form of the Form of Proxy, certain proposed amendments to the terms of the Debentures (the “Debenture Amendments”) and proposed resolutions for consideration (the “Resolution Amendments” and together with the Debenture Amendments, the “Amendments”). The Amendments have therefore been validly approved.



As a result of such approval, the extraordinary meeting of Debentureholders that was to be held today, February 25, 2021, in respect of the Amendments has been cancelled.