 

Plus Products Inc. Announces Debentureholder Approval of Debenture Amendments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:30  |  63   |   |   

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release dated February 3, 2021, holders (the “Debentureholders”) of the Company’s 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures due February 28, 2021 (the "Debentures") have approved by way of signed instruments in writing in the form of the Form of Proxy, certain proposed amendments to the terms of the Debentures (the “Debenture Amendments”) and proposed resolutions for consideration (the “Resolution Amendments” and together with the Debenture Amendments, the “Amendments”). The Amendments have therefore been validly approved.

As a result of such approval, the extraordinary meeting of Debentureholders that was to be held today, February 25, 2021, in respect of the Amendments has been cancelled.

A Management Information Circular dated January 26, 2021 (the “Circular”) containing a detailed description of the Amendments has been mailed to the Company's Debentureholders of record.

As a result of such approval, the Debenture Amendments will:

  a) extend the maturity date of the Debentures from February 28, 2021 to February 28, 2024;
     
  b) increase the coupon rate of the Debentures from 8.00% to 12.00% per annum effective February 28, 2021;
     
  c) grant Odyssey Trust Company, on its behalf and on behalf of the Debentureholders, a first charge security interest in all of the Company’s present and after acquired properties;
     
  d) grant a conversion right to the holder of a Debenture pursuant to which Debentureholders may require the Company to convert their outstanding Debentures pro rata up to a maximum amount of CAD$6,250,000 (representing 25%) of the principal amount of the Debentures to be so converted at a conversion price of CAD$0.95, exercisable up to March 31, 2021, and delete the Debentureholder’s right to convert any part of the principal amount of a Debenture into common shares at a price of CAD$6.50 in the capital of the Company; and
     
  e) amend the redemption price to an amount equal to 103% of the principal amount, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to (and including) the redemption date up to February 28, 2023 and thereafter until the maturity date to an amount equal to 101.50% of the principal amount, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to (and including) the redemption date.

In addition, the Resolution Amendments approved include the:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plus Products Inc. Announces Debentureholder Approval of Debenture Amendments SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Plus Products Expands Sales Force and Internalizes All Account Management
04.02.21
Plus Products Partners with CannRx Biosciences to Leverage Proprietary Onset Technology
03.02.21
Plus Products Inc. Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
33
Mit Cannabis-Fruchtgummis zu +472% Gewinn