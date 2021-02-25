Plus Products Inc. Announces Debentureholder Approval of Debenture Amendments
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to
announce today that, further to its press release dated February 3, 2021, holders (the “Debentureholders”) of the Company’s 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures due February 28, 2021 (the
"Debentures") have approved by way of signed instruments in writing in the form of the Form of Proxy, certain proposed amendments to the terms of the Debentures (the “Debenture Amendments”) and
proposed resolutions for consideration (the “Resolution Amendments” and together with the Debenture Amendments, the “Amendments”). The Amendments have therefore been validly approved.
As a result of such approval, the extraordinary meeting of Debentureholders that was to be held today, February 25, 2021, in respect of the Amendments has been cancelled.
A Management Information Circular dated January 26, 2021 (the “Circular”) containing a detailed description of the Amendments has been mailed to the Company's Debentureholders of record.
As a result of such approval, the Debenture Amendments will:
|a)
|extend the maturity date of the Debentures from February 28, 2021 to February 28, 2024;
|b)
|increase the coupon rate of the Debentures from 8.00% to 12.00% per annum effective February 28, 2021;
|c)
|grant Odyssey Trust Company, on its behalf and on behalf of the Debentureholders, a first charge security interest in all of the Company’s present and after acquired properties;
|d)
|grant a conversion right to the holder of a Debenture pursuant to which Debentureholders may require the Company to convert their outstanding Debentures pro rata up to a maximum amount of CAD$6,250,000 (representing 25%) of the principal amount of the Debentures to be so converted at a conversion price of CAD$0.95, exercisable up to March 31, 2021, and delete the Debentureholder’s right to convert any part of the principal amount of a Debenture into common shares at a price of CAD$6.50 in the capital of the Company; and
|e)
|amend the redemption price to an amount equal to 103% of the principal amount, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to (and including) the redemption date up to February 28, 2023 and thereafter until the maturity date to an amount equal to 101.50% of the principal amount, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to (and including) the redemption date.
In addition, the Resolution Amendments approved include the:
