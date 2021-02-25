Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms Commercial Launch and Listing of its Tauri-Gum Product Line on Stock Up Express

Recall that on January 25, 2021, the Company Announced that it had Signed a Major Distribution Agreement with Stock Up Express (Effective Date: February 1, 2021)

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today confirmed the commercial launch of its flagship Tauri-Gum product line on Connecticut based online grocer and wholesaler Stock Up Express’ website. Stock Up Express operates as a division of a leading total services distributor, which generates more than $3 billion dollars in annual sales. This above-referenced commercial launch, of Tauri-Gum product line, officially commenced (“went live”) on Wednesday – February 24, 2021.

The Company is currently selling its Tauri-Gum product line, on Stock Up Express, in 3 distinct category classifications: (i) retail box (8 Blister Packs), (ii) case (8 retail boxes or 80 blister packs), and (iii) shipment crate (48 retail boxes or 480 blister packs). The Company has been notified by Stock Up Express, that additional product offerings (including its CBD & CBG infused Bath Bombs) will be listed in the near term.

The Company is pleased with its the agreed upon gross margins and looks forward to anticipated revenues (from Stock Up Express) during this current fiscal quarter 2021 (January 1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021).

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol ("CBD") and Cannabigerol ("CBG") Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc "Immune Booster" Flavor: Pear Bellini).