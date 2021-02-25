 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms Commercial Launch and Listing of its Tauri-Gum Product Line on Stock Up Express

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:18  |   |   |   

Connecticut Based Online Grocer & Wholesaler, Stock Up Express (www.stockupexpress.com), Receives More Than 1,000,000 Annual Online Visitors

Recall that on January 25, 2021, the Company Announced that it had Signed a Major Distribution Agreement with Stock Up Express (Effective Date: February 1, 2021)

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today confirmed the commercial launch of its flagship Tauri-Gum product line on Connecticut based online grocer and wholesaler Stock Up Express’ website.  Stock Up Express operates as a division of a leading total services distributor, which generates more than $3 billion dollars in annual sales.  This above-referenced commercial launch, of Tauri-Gum product line, officially commenced (“went live”) on Wednesday – February 24, 2021.

You may click on the below link to access the Tauri-Gum Product Line on Stock Up Express:

https://www.stockupexpress.com 

(Type: tauri-gum) in Search Line

The Company is currently selling its Tauri-Gum product line, on Stock Up Express, in 3 distinct category classifications: (i) retail box (8 Blister Packs), (ii) case (8 retail boxes or 80 blister packs), and (iii) shipment crate (48 retail boxes or 480 blister packs).  The Company has been notified by Stock Up Express, that additional product offerings (including its CBD & CBG infused Bath Bombs) will be listed in the near term.

The Company is pleased with its the agreed upon gross margins and looks forward to anticipated revenues (from Stock Up Express) during this current fiscal quarter 2021 (January 1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021).

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms Commercial Launch and Listing of its Tauri-Gum Product Line on Stock Up Express Connecticut Based Online Grocer & Wholesaler, Stock Up Express (www.stockupexpress.com), Receives More Than 1,000,000 Annual Online Visitors Recall that on January 25, 2021, the Company Announced that it had Signed a Major Distribution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin