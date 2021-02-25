 

REPEAT - PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). In light of the recent severe weather in Texas1 causing a strain on the electricity grid and other recent incidents of strain on electricity grids including in California, the Company wishes to highlight the electricity generating capability of the PowerTap modular unit technology. While designing its 3rd generation technology, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (PowerTap) recognized that electricity shortages may be present in key markets where it plans to install its hydrogen fueling stations.

While much less electricity is needed to produce blue hydrogen vs green hydrogen2, PowerTap recognized that electricity shortages may affect the operation of its fueling stations. To address this potential issue, PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Hydrogen fueling unit will have an industrial hydrogen fuel cell that can be used to turn excess hydrogen into electricity that can be used in various capacities including powering further hydrogen production or the rest of the gas/truck stop operations.

Kelley Owen, PowerTap’s Chief Operating Officer noted, “We have taken the patented 2nd generation PowerTap technology which is in use in private and public hydrogen fueling stations in the United States and enhanced the technology for the coming Hydrogen Highway.”

About PowerTap

The Company invested in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap and the Hydrogen Industry may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

10:39 Uhr
1.856
Diskussion zu Clean Power Capital
17.01.21
2
Was steckt eigentlich hinter der Clean Power Capital-Aktie?