Chimerix Reports Promising Topline Results from First Cohort of a Randomized COVID-19 Trial with DSTAT

“The promising results of this first cohort of 12 COVID-19 ALI patients provides clinical support for DSTAT’s proposed mechanism of action and suggest it may accelerate recovery from ALI and mitigate thrombotic events in COVID-19 patients,” said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. “The fact this is a blinded, randomized trial provide a higher level of confidence than open label single arm studies. Nevertheless, we need to be mindful not to over-interpret data from 12 patients where random imbalances may favor the therapy arm. The second cohort of 12 patients, which is randomized 2:1 and explores a higher dose of DSTAT is now fully enrolled and we look forward to reporting topline data from this cohort in the second quarter.”

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, reported topline results today from the first cohort of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and COVID-19 infection.

Topline Results from First Cohort

The primary endpoint of the study is survival without the need for mechanical ventilation through day 28. The first cohort enrolled 12 patients randomized 1:1. One patient on DSTAT was ventilated and recovered. Two patients on placebo progressed to ventilation and died, one on day two and the other post day 28. No deaths were reported in patients on the DSTAT arm.

A secondary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients who achieved at least a two-point improvement in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) ordinal scale, an assessment of clinical status. All six DSTAT patients met the improvement criteria compared to two of the six placebo patients as shown in the Kaplan-Meier curve below.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8d90702-1b5f-41d0 ...

Of note, on day 28 three of the six placebo patients remained hospitalized and one had died. At day 28, one DSTAT patient was hospitalized. Two DSTAT patients who were discharged were subsequently lost to follow-up.



No patients on DSTAT had elevated values for IL-6, MCP-1, or D-dimer on therapy, but two patients on placebo had substantial increases in all of these biomarkers by day five. One of these placebo patients developed Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome and died after day 28 while the other suffered a pulmonary embolism and recovered. These biomarkers are reflective of the lung inflammation and thrombotic complications associated with severe COVID-19, and these findings are consistent with the proposed mechanism of action for DSTAT.