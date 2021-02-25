 

Chimerix Reports Promising Topline Results from First Cohort of a Randomized COVID-19 Trial with DSTAT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

– Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET Today –

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, reported topline results today from the first cohort of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and COVID-19 infection.

“The promising results of this first cohort of 12 COVID-19 ALI patients provides clinical support for DSTAT’s proposed mechanism of action and suggest it may accelerate recovery from ALI and mitigate thrombotic events in COVID-19 patients,” said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. “The fact this is a blinded, randomized trial provide a higher level of confidence than open label single arm studies. Nevertheless, we need to be mindful not to over-interpret data from 12 patients where random imbalances may favor the therapy arm. The second cohort of 12 patients, which is randomized 2:1 and explores a higher dose of DSTAT is now fully enrolled and we look forward to reporting topline data from this cohort in the second quarter.”

Topline Results from First Cohort
The primary endpoint of the study is survival without the need for mechanical ventilation through day 28. The first cohort enrolled 12 patients randomized 1:1. One patient on DSTAT was ventilated and recovered. Two patients on placebo progressed to ventilation and died, one on day two and the other post day 28. No deaths were reported in patients on the DSTAT arm.

A secondary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients who achieved at least a two-point improvement in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) ordinal scale, an assessment of clinical status. All six DSTAT patients met the improvement criteria compared to two of the six placebo patients as shown in the Kaplan-Meier curve below.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8d90702-1b5f-41d0 ...

Of note, on day 28 three of the six placebo patients remained hospitalized and one had died. At day 28, one DSTAT patient was hospitalized. Two DSTAT patients who were discharged were subsequently lost to follow-up.

No patients on DSTAT had elevated values for IL-6, MCP-1, or D-dimer on therapy, but two patients on placebo had substantial increases in all of these biomarkers by day five. One of these placebo patients developed Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome and died after day 28 while the other suffered a pulmonary embolism and recovered. These biomarkers are reflective of the lung inflammation and thrombotic complications associated with severe COVID-19, and these findings are consistent with the proposed mechanism of action for DSTAT.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chimerix Reports Promising Topline Results from First Cohort of a Randomized COVID-19 Trial with DSTAT – Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET Today – DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, reported …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Chimerix Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
18.02.21
Chimerix to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on February 25, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
30
Chimerix im COVID-19 Jahr