Red White & Bloom Acquires Florida Operations from Acreage Holdings

- Florida has one of the most robust medical markets in the US with cannabis revenue of over US$1.2 billion in 2020 1 -

- Acquisition includes 8 leased locations and ownership of 113,000 square feet facility for cultivation and processing situated on 15 acres of land -

- Once closed, and coupled with current pending acqusitions2, RWB will be operating in, or have brands available in, 6 of the top 10 states in the US measured by cannabis revenue with sales in 2020 exceeding $8.8B.1-

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with HSCP, LLC (the seller” a subsidiary of Acreage Holdings Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRDF, ACRHF), pursuant to which a newly incorporated subsidiary of the Company, RWB Florida LLC will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Acreage Florida, Inc. (“Acreage Florida”) from the Seller. The Company will also acquire certain owned and leased real estate assets used in Acreage Florida’s operations

Acreage Florida is licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, a processing facility, and a cultivation facility in the state of Florida. The deal also includes the sale of property in Sanderson, Florida that includes over 15 acres of land and has an 113,546 SF facility for cultivation and a 4,360 SF freestanding administrative office building. In addition, Acreage Florida has 8 leased stores in prime locations throughout the state.

RWB intends to immediately introduce its award winning Platinum Vape brands as well as leverage the previously announced rights to High Times branded products at both the RWB store level and throughout the State of Florida following the closing of this acquisition.

Brad Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of RWB, stated, “Our core strategy has always been to focus on a limited number of markets within which to operate at scale, and Florida has always been one of those targeted markets. Today we have our path to entry into the third largest market by revenue in the US and are excited with what we can do with the brands we have amassed as well as the skill to execute on our vision.”