 

Red White & Bloom Acquires Florida Operations from Acreage Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

- Florida has one of the most robust medical markets in the US with cannabis revenue of over US$1.2 billion in 20201-

- Limited License State with 22 licensed operators, of which only 16 are selling product in the state -

- Acquisition includes 8 leased locations and ownership of 113,000 square feet facility for cultivation and processing situated on 15 acres of land -

- Once closed, and coupled with current pending acqusitions2, RWB will be operating in, or have brands available in, 6 of the top 10 states in the US measured by cannabis revenue with sales in 2020 exceeding $8.8B.1-

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with HSCP, LLC (the seller” a subsidiary of Acreage Holdings Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRDF, ACRHF), pursuant to which a newly incorporated subsidiary of the Company, RWB Florida LLC will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Acreage Florida, Inc. (“Acreage Florida”) from the Seller. The Company will also acquire certain owned and leased real estate assets used in Acreage Florida’s operations

Acreage Florida is licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, a processing facility, and a cultivation facility in the state of Florida. The deal also includes the sale of property in Sanderson, Florida that includes over 15 acres of land and has an 113,546 SF facility for cultivation and a 4,360 SF freestanding administrative office building. In addition, Acreage Florida has 8 leased stores in prime locations throughout the state.

RWB intends to immediately introduce its award winning Platinum Vape brands as well as leverage the previously announced rights to High Times branded products at both the RWB store level and throughout the State of Florida following the closing of this acquisition.

Brad Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of RWB, stated, “Our core strategy has always been to focus on a limited number of markets within which to operate at scale, and Florida has always been one of those targeted markets. Today we have our path to entry into the third largest market by revenue in the US and are excited with what we can do with the brands we have amassed as well as the skill to execute on our vision.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red White & Bloom Acquires Florida Operations from Acreage Holdings - Florida has one of the most robust medical markets in the US with cannabis revenue of over US$1.2 billion in 20201- - Limited License State with 22 licensed operators, of which only 16 are selling product in the state - - Acquisition includes 8 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Red White & Bloom’s Platinum Gets Nod for Launch in Arizona
11.02.21
Red White & Bloom Arranges Approximately US$13.5 Million to Finance its Closing Costs for Illinois Acquisition
04.02.21
Red White & Bloom Completes USD $6.12 million Non-Convertible Debenture Financing
02.02.21
Red White & Bloom Applauds Joint Statement on Cannabis Reform
27.01.21
Red White & Bloom and High Times Respond to Demand with Second Release of Branded Cannabis Products in Michigan under Exclusive License

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.07.20
12
Red White & Bloom Closes Highly Anticipated Tidal Royalty Merger
19.03.20
11
U.S. DOJ Puts Cannabis MSOs Under the Microscope, New IPOs Could be the Perfect Way to Play the Fall