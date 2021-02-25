Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Novel mechanism of CY6463 demonstrated desired blood brain barrier penetration, target engagement, favorable safety and tolerability profile as well as evidence in multiple independent biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment, including neuroinflammatory biomarkers;

Transformation to a nimble and efficient CNS organization with leading clinical and scientific advisory boards to accelerate novel approaches to restore cognitive function for patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today reported financial results for the full year 2020 and provided general corporate and pipeline updates.

“The highly encouraging clinical data from our lead asset, CY6463, is guiding our clinical strategy and we expect 2021 to be an exciting year as we begin to explore the impact of modulating a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network in patients,” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion. “This positive momentum in the clinic includes the initiation of clinical studies in patients with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). Given the broad potential associated with this novel mechanism in the CNS for a range of patients, we will continue to assess additional indication opportunities for CY6463 and differentiated molecules to deliver the full potential of our pipeline.”

Recent Program and Business Updates