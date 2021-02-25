 

Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Novel mechanism of CY6463 demonstrated desired blood brain barrier penetration, target engagement, favorable safety and tolerability profile as well as evidence in multiple independent biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment, including neuroinflammatory biomarkers;

MELAS Phase 2a study underway with top-line data anticipated in mid-2021; Phase 2a study Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology expected to initiate in mid-2021;

Transformation to a nimble and efficient CNS organization with leading clinical and scientific advisory boards to accelerate novel approaches to restore cognitive function for patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today reported financial results for the full year 2020 and provided general corporate and pipeline updates.

“The highly encouraging clinical data from our lead asset, CY6463, is guiding our clinical strategy and we expect 2021 to be an exciting year as we begin to explore the impact of modulating a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network in patients,” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion. “This positive momentum in the clinic includes the initiation of clinical studies in patients with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). Given the broad potential associated with this novel mechanism in the CNS for a range of patients, we will continue to assess additional indication opportunities for CY6463 and differentiated molecules to deliver the full potential of our pipeline.”

Recent Program and Business Updates

  • CY6463 Program Updates: Cyclerion announced promising results from its Phase 1 translational pharmacology study of CY6463, the first soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator in clinical development for CNS disorders.

    Treatment with CY6463 in the 15-day, 24-subject crossover study confirmed and extended results seen in the earlier Phase 1 study: once daily oral treatment demonstrated blood-brain-barrier penetration, desired CNS exposure levels, target engagement, and showed CY6463 to be safe and generally well-tolerated. In this study, several neurophysiological and objective performance measures associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases improved in subjects receiving CY6463 including increased alpha and gamma power, improved mismatch negativity (MMN) latency, faster saccadic eye movement (SEM) reaction time.
