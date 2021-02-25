Apria Appoints Michael-Bryant Hicks as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

Hicks joins Apria from Elanco Animal Health, where he was Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. Prior to Elanco, he served in public company general counsel roles at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and The Providence Service Corporation, overseeing all legal functions with both companies.

The appointment of Hicks follows the retirement of 25-year Apria employee Raoul Smyth, who most recently served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Smyth joined Apria in 1996 and directed the Company’s legal and regulatory functions since 2015, playing significant roles in multiple milestones, including the Company’s February 2021 initial public offering.

“As one of Apria’s earliest employees, Raoul Smyth was woven into the fabric of the Company both professionally and personally, and we are incredibly grateful for all of his contributions over the years,” said Dan Starck, Chief Executive Officer at Apria. “His departure created the need for experienced and talented counsel, and we’re confident that Michael-Bryant Hicks’ extensive corporate legal experience in diverse sectors within healthcare is exactly what we require. We are thrilled to add Hicks’ wealth of expertise to the Apria family and look forward to all that he will bring to the Company.”

About Apria

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States, providing home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Its approximately 275 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii serve nearly 2 million patients each year. All of Apria’s locations are accredited by The Joint Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s proposed initial public offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Bob.East@westwicke.com

Asher.Dewhurst@westwicke.com

Media Contacts

Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com