 

Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has announced today its 2020 fourth quarter and year end results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at http://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q420Plug.

Join the call:

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 8:30 am ET

Toll-free: 877-405-1239

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1434835&tp_key=a60c80e ...

Both the shareholder letter and webcast can be accessed at www.plugpower.com, on the company’s home and investor relations pages. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Contact
Teal Vivacqua Hoyos
plugpower@pluckpr.com
Source: PLUG POWER




