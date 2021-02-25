 

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. To Hold Webcast On Updated Feasibility Study Feb 25/21, 5 30am Pacific Time

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) will be holding a webcast to discuss the results of the recently announced Updated Feasibility Study (News Release dated Feb 24, 2021 at www.sabinagoldsilver.com).

The Company will be holding a webcast on February 25, 2021 at 5:30am Pacific time.

Webcast Information
Webcast URL:     https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1437000&tp_k ...

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that will product ~223,000 ounces a year for ~15 years, with production of 287,000 oz Au, years 1-5 (peak production Year 3 of 312,000 oz Au), with a rapid payback of 2.3 years. At a US$1,600 gold price, the project delivers a post tax IRR of ~28% and NPV5% of C$1.1B. At recent spot (US$1,800), the project delivers a post tax IRR of 31.3% and NPV of C$1.3B.

The Project received its final major authorization on June 25, 2020 and is now in receipt of all major permits and authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

For further information please contact:

          Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications:   1 888 648-4218  
      nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com  
         



