Kintavar Samples up to 2.41% Cu, 77.5 g/t Ag & 0.2 g/t Au at Wabash Trenches; Polymetallic nature confirmed with up to 2.71% Zn and 4.16% Mn
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the results from the November 2020 trenching program at the Wabash property. The copper-silver property consists of 126 claims and 7,266 hectares and is 100% owned by Kintavar and is part of the Mitchi-Wabash sediment hosted stratiform mineralization district that was discovered by Kintavar. Wabash is located in the Haute-Mauricie region of Quebec, only 65km North of the Mitchi project and 15km East of the city of Parent where Hydro-Quebec power service is available. The project is accessible by year-round road and has an active commercial railroad crossing the property which services, among others, the active Suzorite Mica Mine operated by Imerys S.A. and is located 3km East of the Wabash property.
“The Wabash property keeps delivering good grades and great surprises. We now see mineralization from North to South across over 3km, all within the same mineralized sedimentary units (interbedded paragneiss). Furthermore, we see continuation in the soil and IP surveys which adds confidence for delineating large volumes of mineralization at Wabash. We are starting to see evidence of several parallel horizons with distinct mineralization patterns, some with higher Ag, Cu or both. It is exciting that our team was able to identify these zones with great grades and we have not even worked on, what we believe to be, the top 4 IP and soil anomalies. The assay results for the channel samples are pending and should be available shortly however, we have seen enough evidence that supports a significant drilling campaign and as such, have already applied for drilling and trenching permits to begin the exploration season as soon as possible.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.
A total of 86 grab samples were taken from the 7 trenches and 70 grab samples were further taken from the surrounding outcrops. The trenching program predates the IP geophysical survey and therefore trenches were completed by following up on the blast pits from 1916 and 1936, preliminary soil results and field readings with portable XRF.
Three areas of trenching were completed within the 3.5km IP grid. The results can be visualized in Figure 1 and are described below:
- North – Trenches 1 to 4 – This area has now been confirmed by soil and IP surveys as an important anomaly. Grab samples show consistent results of copper mineralization with 27 samples ranging from 0.43% to 2.41% Cu and up to 77.5 g/t silver. Several samples returned zinc grades as high as 2.71% while 3 samples returned gold grades up to 0.20 g/t Au.
- Center – Trenches 5 & 6 - This area has now been confirmed by soil and IP surveys as an important anomaly. The main chargeability anomaly is to the West of the trenches and remains unsampled. 14 samples returned copper grades from 0.41% to 1.94% Cu with silver up to 20.3 g/t.
- South – Trench 7 – This area is located in between two important soil and IP anomalies. This last trench had only a few samples and is open to the West, towards the
main anomaly. The 5 samples returned copper grades as high as 2.28%, 59.9 Ag and manganese at 4.16%. Other outcrop samples in the southern portion returned consistent copper and silver grades with
several more samples returning zinc and gold grades.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare