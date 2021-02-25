Party City to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released prior to market open on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (international callers please dial 412-542-4126) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at inves t o r .party c ity.com .