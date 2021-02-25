 

Party City to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released prior to market open on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (international callers please dial 412-542-4126) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.partycity.com.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. 

