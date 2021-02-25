 

Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

  • Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Income of $11 Million and GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.07 Including Anticipated Unusual Items

  • Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.12
  • Adjusted Q4 EBITDA Totaled $62 Million, an Increase Compared with Both the Sequential and Prior Year Quarters
  • Full Year 2020 GAAP Operating Income of $21 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $238 Million, and GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.41
  • 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to Increase to Between $275 Million and $295 Million, While Free Cash Flow is Projected to Increase to Between $30 Million and $50 Million

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, fourth quarter of 2020 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.07 including acquisition integration and severance costs. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.12. These figures compare with fourth quarter of 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.03 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.12.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11 million. Excluding unusual items, adjusted EBITDA totaled $62 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $58 million to $63 million.

“Against a challenging market backdrop in 2020, Harsco made significant progress on its strategic, operational and financial objectives,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “While the disruption caused by the global pandemic could not have been predicted, our teams executed well, with a consistent focus on our key priorities – operating safely, serving customers, preserving financial flexibility and executing our ESOL integration and operational recovery plan in Rail. The acquisition of ESOL has solidified our transformation to becoming a global, market-leading environmental solutions company, and our integration efforts to date have been on schedule and successful, thanks to the effort and professionalism of our team.”

“Looking to 2021, the ongoing integration of ESOL is anticipated to deliver significant value to our stakeholders, and we are optimistic that our key end-markets will show improvement during the year. Additionally, we plan to maintain our cost and capital discipline, while strengthening our financial flexibility. As a result, each of our business segments is projected to deliver improved operating results and we anticipate healthier cash generation in the year ahead. We look forward to completing the ESOL integration and delivering against our strategic goals, which will position us to continue our journey to a single-thesis environmental solutions company and to further benefit as the global economy recovers.”

Harsco Corporation—Selected Fourth Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)   Q4 2020   Q4 2019   Q3 2020
Revenues   $ 508       $ 400     $ 509    
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP   $ 11       $ 20     $ 5    
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP   $ (0.07 )     $ 0.03     $ (0.10 )  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 62       $ 61     $ 59    
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   12.3  %     15.2 %   11.6  %  
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items   $ 0.12       $ 0.12     $ 0.08    

Note: Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $508 million, an increase of 27 percent compared with the prior-year quarter due to the acquisition of ESOL in April 2020. Foreign currency translation impacts on fourth quarter 2020 revenues were nominal compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $20 million in the same quarter of last year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $62 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This EBITDA change is attributable to improved results in the Environmental and Rail segments as well as ESOL contributions following its acquisition earlier in 2020, partially offset by the timing of Corporate spending and lower contributions from the legacy Clean Earth business as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Harsco Corporation—Selected 2020 Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)   2020   2019
Revenues   $ 1,864       $ 1,504  
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP   $ 21       $ 104  
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP   $ (0.41 )     $ 0.35  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 238       $ 265  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   12.8  %     17.6 %
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items   $ 0.49       $ 0.90  

Note: The financial information provided above and discussed below reflect that Industrial was reclassified as Discontinued Operations in 2019.

Consolidated 2020 Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues were $1.9 billion in 2020, compared to $1.5 billion in 2019, with the increase attributable to the acquisitions of Clean Earth (2019) and ESOL (2020) and revenue growth in Rail during the year. Rail revenues benefited from higher equipment revenues under multi-year contracts with domestic and international customers. Revenues in Environmental decreased compared with 2019 as services and product demand slowed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted 2020 revenues by approximately $24 million compared with 2019.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $21 million in 2020, while GAAP operating income from continuing operations in 2019 was $104 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $238 million and $265 million for these years, respectively, with the change in adjusted results reflecting the demand impact from the pandemic, partially offset by additional contribution from acquisitions.

On a GAAP basis, the diluted loss per share from continuing operations in 2020 was $0.41, and this figure compares with diluted earnings per share in 2019 of $0.35. GAAP results included various unusual items including strategic and acquisition integration costs, in each year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.49 in 2020 compared with $0.90 in 2019.

Fourth Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions)   Q4 2020   Q4 2019   Q3 2020
Revenues   $ 246     $ 243     $ 223  
Operating income - GAAP   $ 23     $ 27     $ 12  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 52     $ 51     $ 40  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   21.2 %   20.9 %   17.9 %

Environmental revenues totaled $246 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a slight increase compared with $243 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $23 million and $52 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $27 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million in the prior-year period. The change in the segment's adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior-year quarter is principally attributable to higher demand for applied products and lower general and administrative spending, partially offset by a less favorable services mix and contract changes. Environmental's adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Clean Earth

($ in millions)   Q4 2020   Q4 2019   Q3 2020
Revenues   $ 185     $ 82     $ 194  
Operating income - GAAP   $ 3     $ 9     $ 9  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 16     $ 17     $ 20  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   8.6 %   20.5 %   10.4 %

Note: The 2019 financial information provided above and discussed below for Clean Earth does not include a corporate cost allocation and does not include ESOL.

Clean Earth revenues totaled $185 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $82 million in the prior-year quarter, with the increase attributable to the ESOL acquisition in the second quarter of 2020. Segment operating income was $3 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. These figures compare with $9 million and $17 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted EBITDA reflects lower services demand and a less favorable business mix at legacy Clean Earth as a result of the pandemic and higher administrative costs (including a Corporate cost allocation) offset by the contributions from ESOL.

Rail

($ in millions)   Q4 2020   Q4 2019   Q3 2020
Revenues   $ 77     $ 75       $ 93  
Operating income (loss) - GAAP   $ 1     $ (3 )     $ 4  
Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items   $ 3     $ (2 )     $ 5  
Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items   3.3 %   (2.5 )%     5.8 %

Rail revenues increased 3 percent compared with the prior-year quarter to $77 million. This change reflects higher equipment revenues from multi-year supply contracts and higher contract services revenues, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts sales. The segment's operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $1 million and $3 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. These figures compare with an operating loss of $3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(2) million in the prior-year quarter. The EBITDA change year-on-year is attributable to lower manufacturing costs along with the above mentioned factors and a less favorable mix of equipment and parts sales.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net cash used by operating activities of $50 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $(8) million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $28 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to changes in net cash from operating activities after excluding transactional expenses and taxes in both periods and higher net capital expenditures. Further, free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by the timing of certain working capital items that were anticipated but were deferred into 2021.

For the full-year 2020, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $54 million and free cash flow was $2 million. In 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was nominal and free cash flow was $(32) million. The change in full-year free cash flow can be mainly attributed to lower capital spending in Environmental.

2021 Outlook

The Company's 2021 guidance anticipates that each of its three business segments will realize earnings improvement during the year. This outlook is supported by strong backlog positions that provide forward visibility, anticipated benefits from the Company's key business initiatives including the ESOL integration, and improving fundamentals in relevant end markets.

Environmental adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase due to higher services and applied products demand and benefits of growth initiatives, partially offset by higher SG&A spending.

Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase due to the full-year impact of ESOL ownership, underlying organic growth for hazardous material services and integration benefits, partially offset by an additional allocation of Corporate costs and investments which include various one-time expenditures (such as rebranding and IT integration).

Rail adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to increase as a result of higher demand for equipment and technology products as well as higher contract services contributions, partially offset by R&D and SG&A investments and lower aftermarket parts contributions.

Lastly, Corporate spending is expected to range from $33 million to $34 million for the year.

Summary Outlook highlights are as follows:

2021 Full Year Outlook  
GAAP Operating Income $93 - $113 million
Adjusted EBITDA $275 - $295 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.26 - 0.42
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.59 - 0.76
Free Cash Flow Before Growth Capital $90 - $110 million
Free Cash Flow $30 - $50 million
Net Interest Expense $63 - $66 million
Net Capital Expenditures $155 - $175 million
Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items 36 - 38%
   


Q1 2021 Outlook  
GAAP Operating Income $8 - $14 million
Adjusted EBITDA $52 - $58 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $(0.08) - 0.02
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.01 - 0.10

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. The conference call will be broadcast live through the Harsco Corporation website at www.harsco.com. The Company will refer to a slide presentation that accompanies its formal remarks. The slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (844) 467-8153 or (270) 855-8732. Enter Conference ID number 1046889. Listeners are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or changes due to COVID-19 and governmental and market reactions to COVID-19; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; (13) potential severe volatility in the capital markets; (14) failure to retain key management and employees; (15) the amount and timing of repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business is significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets and (20) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, together with those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

           
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 		         
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31   December 31  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Revenues from continuing operations:                  
Service revenues   $ 410,581       $ 298,015       $ 1,432,290       $ 1,088,627      
Product revenues   97,763       101,772       431,574       415,115      
Total revenues   508,344       399,787       1,863,864       1,503,742      
Costs and expenses from continuing operations:                  
Cost of services sold   327,943       231,110       1,163,783       843,926      
Cost of products sold   80,079       84,316       337,028       300,364      
Selling, general and administrative expenses   86,708       65,866       327,932       252,970      
Research and development expenses   626       1,614       3,246       4,824      
Other expenses (income), net   1,720       (3,030 )     10,794       (2,621 )    
Total costs and expenses   497,076       379,876       1,842,783       1,399,463      
Operating income from continuing operations   11,268       19,911       21,081       104,279      
Interest income   561       406       2,174       1,975      
Interest expense   (16,293 )     (12,157 )     (59,689 )     (36,586 )    
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees   —        (111 )     (1,920 )     (7,704 )    
Defined benefit pension income (expense)   2,058       (1,327 )     7,229       (5,493 )    
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income   (2,406 )     6,722       (31,125 )     56,471      
Income tax benefit (expense)   (1,861 )     (2,400 )     2,779       (20,214 )    
Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net   10       122       186       273      
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (4,257 )     4,444       (28,160 )     36,530      
Discontinued operations:                  
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued business   (90 )     41,155       18,281       569,135      
Income (loss) from discontinued businesses   (1,513 )     3,573       (2,745 )     27,531      
Income tax benefit (expense) related to discontinued businesses   452       (8,277 )     (9,351 )     (120,978 )    
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   (1,151 )     36,451       6,185       475,688      
Net income (loss)   (5,408 )     40,895       (21,975 )     512,218      
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (894 )     (1,666 )     (4,366 )     (8,299 )    
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation   $ (6,302 )     $ 39,229       $ (26,341 )     $ 503,919      
Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:  
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax   $ (5,151 )     $ 2,778       $ (32,526 )     $ 28,231      
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   (1,151 )     36,451       6,185       475,688      
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ (6,302 )     $ 39,229       $ (26,341 )     $ 503,919      
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding   79,006       78,642       78,939       79,632      
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:  
Continuing operations   $ (0.07 )     $ 0.04       $ (0.41 )     $ 0.35      
Discontinued operations   (0.01 )     0.46       0.08       5.97      
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ (0.08 )     $ 0.50       $ (0.33 )     $ 6.33     (a)
Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding   79,006       80,267       78,939       81,375      
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:  
Continuing operations   $ (0.07 )     $ 0.03       $ (0.41 )     $ 0.35      
Discontinued operations   (0.01 )     0.45       0.08       5.85      
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ (0.08 )     $ 0.49     (a) $ (0.33 )     $ 6.19     (a)
                                           


(a) Does not total due to rounding.


         
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) 		       

(In thousands) 		  December 31
2020 		  December 31
2019
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 76,454       $ 57,259    
Restricted cash   3,215       2,473    
Trade accounts receivable, net   407,390       309,990    
Other receivables   34,253       21,265    
Inventories   173,013       156,991    
Current portion of contract assets   54,754       31,166    
Prepaid expenses   56,099       42,355    
Current portion of assets held-for-sale         22,093    
Other current assets   10,645       9,220    
Total current assets   815,823       652,812    
Property, plant and equipment, net   668,209       561,786    
Right-of-use assets, net   96,849       52,065    
Goodwill   902,074       738,369    
Intangible assets, net   438,565       299,082    
Deferred income tax assets   15,274       14,288    
Assets held-for-sale         32,029    
Other assets   56,493       17,036    
Total assets   $ 2,993,287       $ 2,367,467    
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Short-term borrowings   $ 7,450       $ 3,647    
Current maturities of long-term debt   13,576       2,666    
Accounts payable   218,039       176,755    
Accrued compensation   45,885       37,992    
Income taxes payable   3,499       18,692    
Insurance liabilities   13,173       10,140    
Current portion of advances on contracts   39,917       53,906    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   24,862       12,544    
Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale   —        11,344    
Other current liabilities   171,554       137,208    
Total current liabilities   537,955        464,894    
Long-term debt   1,271,189       775,498    
Insurance liabilities   15,083       18,515    
Retirement plan liabilities   231,335       189,954    
Advances on contracts   45,017       6,408    
Operating lease liabilities   69,860       36,974    
Liabilities of assets held-for-sale   —        12,152    
Environmental liabilities   29,424       5,600    
Deferred tax liabilities   40,653       24,242    
Other liabilities   39,372       43,571    
Total liabilities   2,279,888       1,577,808    
HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common stock   144,288       143,400    
Additional paid-in capital   204,078       200,595    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (645,741 )     (587,622 )  
Retained earnings   1,797,759       1,824,100    
Treasury stock   (843,230 )     (838,893 )  
Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity   657,154       741,580    
Noncontrolling interests   56,245       48,079    
Total equity   713,399       789,659    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,993,287       $ 2,367,467    
                     


 
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended December 31   Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income (loss)   $ (5,408 )     $ 40,895       $ (21,975 )     $ 512,218    
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation   31,901       30,122       125,765       119,803    
Amortization   9,216       6,651       33,937       18,592    
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   (1,231 )     (4,685 )     1,115       6,815    
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net   (10 )     (122 )     (186 )     (273 )  
Dividends from unconsolidated entities   216             216       125    
Loss (gain) on sale from discontinued business   90       (41,155 )     (18,281 )     (569,135 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   —              —        5,314    
Other, net   646       (423 )     310       1,764    
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses:                
Accounts receivable   7,913       8,931       34,221       (3,464 )  
Income tax refunds receivable from acquisition, reimbursable to seller   136             (11,032 )        
Insurance receivable   —        195,000       —        195,000    
Inventories   (480 )     993       (12,281 )     (42,484 )  
Contract assets   (1,601 )     (16,526 )     (28,376 )     (21,795 )  
Right-of-use assets   7,205       3,960       25,400       15,164    
Accounts payable   (12,964 )     7,792       (14,452 )     13,407    
Accrued interest payable   7,562       7,325       (2,422 )     14,723    
Accrued compensation   1,126       (2,957 )     2,921       (15,759 )  
Advances on contracts   (8,653 )     12,895       10,492       (4,172 )  
Operating lease liabilities   (6,921 )     (3,821 )     (24,785 )     (14,740 )  
Insurance liability   —        (195,000 )     —        (195,000 )  
Income taxes payable - Gain on sale of discontinued businesses   (2,031 )     (90,567 )     (12,373 )     12,373    
Retirement plan liabilities, net   (9,355 )     (5,222 )     (33,257 )     (24,022 )  
Other assets and liabilities   (5,815 )     (4,278 )     (1,139 )     (24,617 )  
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   11,542        (50,192 )     53,818        (163 )  
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (41,128 )     (37,902 )     (120,224 )     (184,973 )  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   —              (432,855 )     (623,495 )  
Proceeds from sale of business, net   —        58,729       37,219       658,414    
Proceeds from sales of assets   1,731       9,462       6,204       17,022    
Expenditures for intangible assets   (148 )     (65 )     (317 )     (1,311 )  
Purchase of equity method investment   —        (2,364 )     —        (2,364 )  
Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts   (11,055 )     5,820       (10,519 )     7,273    
Payments for interest rate swap terminations   —              —        (2,758 )  
Other investing activities, net   45             (152 )        
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities   (50,555 )     33,680       (520,644 )     (132,192 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Short-term borrowings, net   (100 )     (3,981 )     1,612       (5,398 )  
Current maturities and long-term debt:                
Additions   57,814       66,327       638,717       848,314    
Reductions   (27,888 )     (57,004 )     (139,887 )     (661,620 )  
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests   (2,978 )     (1,609 )     (2,978 )     (4,712 )  
Sale (purchase) of noncontrolling interests   (561 )           (561 )     4,026    
Common stock acquired for treasury   —        (6,086 )     —        (31,838 )  
Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid   (115 )     (32 )     (4,303 )     (11,234 )  
Payment of contingent consideration   —              (2,342 )        
Deferred financing costs   —        (199 )     (1,928 )     (11,272 )  
Other financing activities, net   (4 )     (532 )     (1,372 )     (532 )  
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities   26,168       (3,116 )     486,958       125,734    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   6,372       1,441       (195 )     (793 )  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   (6,473 )     (18,187 )     19,937       (7,414 )  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period   86,142       77,919       59,732       67,146    
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period   $ 79,669       $ 59,732       $ 79,669       $ 59,732    
                                         


 
HARSCO CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020 (b)   December 31, 2019 (b)
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss) 		  Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 246,388     $ 22,606       $ 243,314     $ 27,430    
Harsco Clean Earth (a)   185,099     3,151       81,883     8,701    
Harsco Rail   76,857     1,057       74,590     (3,239 )  
Corporate       (15,546 )         (12,981 )  
Consolidated Totals   $ 508,344     $ 11,268       $ 399,787     $ 19,911    
                 
    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2020 (b)   December 31, 2019 (b)
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss) 		  Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 914,445     $ 59,006       $ 1,034,847     $ 112,298    
Harsco Clean Earth (a)   619,588     16,096       169,522     20,009    
Harsco Rail   329,831     20,219       299,373     23,708    
Corporate       (74,240 )         (51,736 )  
Consolidated Totals   $ 1,863,864     $ 21,081       $ 1,503,742     $ 104,279    
                                     


(a) The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.
(b) The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.


 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31   December 31
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported   $ (0.07 )     $ 0.03       $ (0.41 )     $ 0.35    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs (a)   0.09       0.09       0.61       0.31    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (b)   0.03             0.09          
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments (c)               0.03          
Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees (d)               0.02       0.09    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs (e)   0.02             0.02          
Harsco Environmental Segment contingent consideration adjustments (f)         (0.05 )           (0.10 )  
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts (g)                     0.08    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (h)                     0.06    
Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (i)                     (0.03 )  
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (j)                     0.03    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs (k)         0.01             0.02    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment contingent consideration adjustments (l)         0.01           0.01    
Corporate acquisition related tax benefit (m)               (0.03 )        
Taxes on above unusual items (n)   (0.04 )     (0.03 )     (0.16 )     (0.08 )  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations,
    including acquisition amortization expense 		  0.04     (p) 0.06       0.19     (p) 0.74    
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (o)   0.08       0.06       0.31       0.16    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.12       $ 0.12       $ 0.49     (p) $ 0.90    
                                         


(a) Costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q4 2020 $6.9 million pre-tax; Full year 2020 $48.5 million pre-tax; Q4 2019 $7.3 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $25.2 million pre-tax).
(b) Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (Q4 2020 $2.2 million pre-tax; Full year 2020 $7.4 million pre-tax).
(c) Adjustment to contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Clean Earth recorded on Corporate (Q4 2020 $(0.1) pre-tax; Full year $2.3 million pre-tax). The Company adjusts operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for acquisitions because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations.
(d) Costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to increase the net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ratio covenant (Full year 2020 $1.9 million pre-tax; ) and costs at Corporate related to the unused bridge financing commitment and Term Loan B amendment (Full year 2019 $7.4 million pre-tax).
(e) Costs incurred in the Harsco Clean Earth Segment related to the integration of ESOL (Q4 2020 $1.7 million pre-tax; Full year 2020 $1.9 million pre-tax).
(f) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q4 2019 $4.1 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $8.5 million pre-tax).
(g) Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts related to a customer in the U.K. entering administration (Full year 2019 $6.2 million pre-tax).
(h) Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q4 2019 $0.2 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $4.8 million pre-tax).
(i) Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (Full year 2019 $2.4 million pre-tax).
(j) Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of a site exit in a certain jurisdiction in 2019 (Full year 2019 $2.8 million).
(k) Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs recognized (Q4 2019 $0.6 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $1.9 million pre-tax).
(l) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of Clean Earth (Q4 and Full year 2019 $0.8 million pre-tax).
(m) Acquisition related tax benefit recorded on Corporate assumed as part of the Clean Earth Acquisition (Q4 2020 $(0.1); Full year 2020 $2.7 million).
(n) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
(o) Acquisition amortization expense was $8.4 million pre-tax and $31.0 million pre-tax for Q4 and Full year 2020, respectively; and $6.0 million pre-tax and $15.5 million pre-tax for Q4 and Full year 2019, respectively.
(p) Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three
Months
Ended
September 30 		 
    2020  
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations as reported   $ (0.10 )    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs (a)   0.13      
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments (b)   0.03      
Corporate acquisition related tax benefit (c)   (0.04 )    
Taxes on above unusual items (d)   (0.03 )    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense       (f)
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (e)   0.08      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.08      
             


(a) Costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy ($10.6 million pre-tax).
(b) Adjustment to contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Clean Earth recorded on Corporate ($2.4 million pre-tax). The Company adjusts operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for acquisitions because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations.
(c) Acquisition related tax benefit recorded on Corporate assumed as part of the Clean Earth Acquisition ($2.8 million).
(d) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
(e) Acquisition amortization expense was $8.3 million pre-tax.
(f) Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
    Projected
Three Months
Ending
March 31 		  Projected
Twelve Months
Ending
December 31
    2021   2021
    Low   High   Low   High
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ (0.08 )     $ 0.02     $ 0.26     $ 0.42  
Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax   0.08       0.08     0.34     0.34  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.01     (a) $ 0.10     $ 0.59   (a) $ 0.76  
                                   


(a) Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental 		  Harsco Clean
Earth (a) 		  Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 22,606       $ 3,151     $ 1,057       $ (15,546 )     $ 11,268    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs                   6,909       6,909    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs   2,239                       2,239    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs         1,745                 1,745    
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments                   (136 )     (136 )  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   24,845       4,896     1,057       (8,773 )     22,025    
Depreciation   25,345       4,681     1,383       491       31,900    
Amortization   1,998       6,351     85             8,434    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 52,188       $ 15,928     $ 2,525       $ (8,282 )     $ 62,359    
Revenues as reported   $ 246,388       $ 185,099     $ 76,857           $ 508,344    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   21.2  %     8.6 %   3.3  %         12.3  %  
                     
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 27,430       $ 8,701     $ (3,239 )     $ (12,981 )     $ 19,911    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs                   7,280       7,280    
Harsco Environmental Segment contingent consideration adjustments   (4,089 )                     (4,089 )  
Harsco Clean Earth Segment contingent consideration adjustments         825                 825    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs         601                 601    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs             185             185    
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   23,341       10,127     (3,054 )     (5,701 )     24,713    
Depreciation   25,766       2,573     1,140       643       30,122    
Amortization   1,850       4,089     84             6,023    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 50,957       $ 16,789     $ (1,830 )     $ (5,058 )     $ 60,858    
Revenues as reported   $ 243,314       $ 81,883     $ 74,590           $ 399,787    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   20.9  %     20.5 %   (2.5 )%         15.2  %  
                                   


(a) The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental 		  Harsco Clean
Earth (a) 		  Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 59,006       $ 16,096     $ 20,219     $ (74,240 )     $ 21,081    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs                 48,493       48,493    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs   7,399                     7,399    
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments                 2,301       2,301    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs         1,859               1,859    
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   66,405       17,955     20,219     (23,446 )     81,133    
Depreciation   100,971       17,450     5,113     2,022       125,556    
Amortization   7,825       22,814     337           30,976    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 175,201       $ 58,219     $ 25,669     $ (21,424 )     $ 237,665    
Revenues as reported   $ 914,445       $ 619,588     $ 329,831         $ 1,863,864    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   19.2  %     9.4 %   7.8 %       12.8  %  
                     
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 112,298       $ 20,009     $ 23,708     $ (51,736 )     $ 104,279    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs                 25,152       25,152    
Harsco Environmental Segment contingent consideration adjustments   (8,505 )                   (8,505 )  
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts   6,174                     6,174    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs             4,830           4,830    
Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related   (2,427 )                   (2,427 )  
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs         1,855               1,855    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment contingent consideration adjustments         825               825    
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   107,540       22,689     28,538     (26,584 )     132,183    
Depreciation   104,840       4,932     4,554     2,737       117,063    
Amortization   7,286       7,923     322           15,531    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 219,666       $ 35,544     $ 33,414     $ (23,847 )     $ 264,777    
Revenues as reported   $ 1,034,847       $ 169,522     $ 299,373         $ 1,503,742    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   21.2  %     21.0 %   11.2 %       17.6  %  
                                 


(a) The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental 		  Harsco Clean
Earth (a) 		  Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 12,317     $ 8,902     $ 4,059     $ (20,214 )     $ 5,064  
Corporate acquisition and integration costs               10,645       10,645  
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments               2,437       2,437  
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs       114               114  
Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items   12,317     9,016     4,059     (7,132 )     18,260  
Depreciation   25,588     5,010     1,258     497       32,353  
Amortization   1,970     6,218     85           8,273  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 39,875     $ 20,244     $ 5,402     $ (6,635 )     $ 58,886  
Revenues as reported   $ 222,507     $ 194,098     $ 92,793         $ 509,398  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   17.9 %   10.4 %   5.8 %       11.6 %
                             


(a) The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

     
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

    
    Three Months Ended
December 31
(In thousands)   2020   2019
Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (4,257 )     $ 4,444    
         
Add back (deduct):        
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net   (10 )     (122 )  
Income tax expense   1,861       2,400    
Defined benefit pension expense (income)   (2,058 )     1,327    
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees         111    
Interest expense   16,293       12,157    
Interest income   (561 )     (406 )  
Depreciation   31,900       30,122    
Amortization   8,434       6,023    
         
Unusual items:        
Corporate acquisition and integration costs   6,909       7,280    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs   2,239          
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs   1,745          
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments   (136 )        
Harsco Environmental Segment contingent consideration adjustments         (4,089 )  
Harsco Clean Earth Segment contingent consideration adjustments         825    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs         601    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs         185    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 62,359       $ 60,858    
                     

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

     
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

    
    Twelve Months Ended
December 31
(In thousands)   2020   2019
Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (28,160 )     $ 36,530    
         
Add back (deduct):        
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net   (186 )     (273 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (2,779 )     20,214    
Defined benefit pension expense (income)   (7,229 )     5,493    
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees   1,920       7,704    
Interest expense   59,689       36,586    
Interest income   (2,174 )     (1,975 )  
Depreciation   125,556       117,063    
Amortization   30,976       15,531    
         
Unusual items:        
Corporate acquisition and integration costs   48,493       25,152    
Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs   7,399          
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments   2,301          
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs   1,859          
Harsco Environmental Segment contingent consideration adjustments         (8,505 )  
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts         6,174    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs         4,830    
Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related costs         (2,427 )  
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs         1,855    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment contingent consideration adjustments         825    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 237,665       $ 264,777    
                     

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three Months
Ended
September 30
(In thousands)   2020
Consolidated loss from continuing operations   $ (6,604 )  
     
Add back (deduct):    
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net   (9 )  
Income tax benefit   (1,654 )  
Defined benefit pension income   (1,859 )  
Interest expense   15,794    
Interest income   (604 )  
Depreciation   32,353    
Amortization   8,273    
     
Unusual items:    
Corporate acquisition and integration costs   10,645    
Corporate contingent consideration adjustments   2,437    
Harsco Clean Earth Segment integration costs   114    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 58,886    
           

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
    Projected
Three Months Ending
March 31 		  Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
    2021   2021
(In millions)   Low   High   Low   High
Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (5 )     $ 3       $ 26       $ 40    
                 
Add back:                
                 
Income tax expense   1       (2 )     15       24    
Net interest   15       16       66       63    
Defined benefit pension income   (3 )     (3 )     (14 )     (14 )  
Depreciation and amortization   44       44       182       182    
                 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 52       $ 58       $ 275       $ 295    
                                         

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs).  The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA equals Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31   December 31
(In thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   $ 11,542       $ (50,192 )     $ 53,818       $ (163 )  
Less capital expenditures   (41,128 )     (37,902 )     (120,224 )     (184,973 )  
Less expenditures for intangible assets   (148 )     (65 )     (317 )     (1,311 )  
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)   1,683       1,073       3,650       5,904    
Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)   1,731       9,462       6,204       17,022    
Plus transaction-related expenditures (c)   16,129       2,559       42,801       28,939    
Plus taxes paid on sale of divested businesses (d)   2,031       102,940       16,216       102,940    
Free cash flow   $ (8,160 )     $ 27,875       $ 2,148       $ (31,642 )  
                                         


(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.
(c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions.
(d) Income taxes paid on gains on the sale of discontinued businesses.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures and income taxes for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)
    Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
    2021
(In millions)   Low   High
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 170       $ 210    
Less capital expenditures   (160 )     (178 )  
Plus total proceeds from asset sales and capital expenditures for strategic ventures   5       3    
Plus transaction related expenditures   15       15    
Free cash flow   30       50    
Add growth capital expenditures   60       60    
Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures   $ 90       $ 110    
                     

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures and income taxes for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com






Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Income of $11 Million and GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.07 Including Anticipated Unusual ItemsQ4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.12Adjusted Q4 EBITDA Totaled $62 Million, an Increase Compared with Both the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Clean Earth Recycles Nearly 450,000 Tons of Soil On-Site Utilizing Thermal Remediation Technology, Focuses on Sustainability
08.02.21
Clean Earth’s Safety Program Recognized With ConstructSecure Gold Safety Award