Positive Results from Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its
joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), announces that it has received initial and highly favourable metallurgical test results from the sulphide component of the Buckreef Gold
Mine (Buckreef) mineral resource.
SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) was retained to complete initial metallurgical test work at their Lakefield facility on the sulphide component of the mineral resource. SGS flowsheets will be a cornerstone of the feasibility study and help prove the viability of the project to financiers and stakeholders as Buckreef progresses towards full operation. SGS has reviewed the information in the press release.
The initial metallurgical test work is now concluding. SGS has now been commissioned to undertake the metallurgical variability phase for Buckreef.
Highlights
- Three diamond drill core samples were taken from the fresh rock (‘sulphide’ mineral resource) of the Buckreef deposit for the purposes of
metallurgical test work. The following intercepts and gold recovery rates were observed (see figure on the subsequent page):
- MC01: 0.54 g/t over 78.88m – 94.1%
- MC02: 19.4 g/t over 27.99m – 95.4%
- MC03: 1.71 g/t over 52.53m – 85.3%
- SGS have advised that a flowsheet consisting of crush/grind and flotation followed by regrinding of the rougher concentrate and cyanidation at site, along with cyanidation of the flotation tailing is currently the metallurgically optimal mill circuit. Dore will be produced at site.
- Test work is ongoing on the MC03 sample, for the purpose of improving the gold recovery rate. The same test work can be applied to the MC01 and MC02 samples.
- SGS have now been commissioned to complete feasibility level metallurgical testing that will focus on the first 5-7 years of production at
Buckreef.
Mr. Stephen Mullowney, CEO (TanGold) commented, “the initial metallurgical results from a reputable and prestigious organization (SGS Lakefield) have indicated that a well-known and simple flowsheet for our large high-grade deposit and plant is most likely. The initial recoveries are excellent, and I look forward with confidence to the results of the variability testing."
