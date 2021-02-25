Positive Results from Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), announces that it has received initial and highly favourable metallurgical test results from the sulphide component of the Buckreef Gold Mine (Buckreef) mineral resource.



SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) was retained to complete initial metallurgical test work at their Lakefield facility on the sulphide component of the mineral resource. SGS flowsheets will be a cornerstone of the feasibility study and help prove the viability of the project to financiers and stakeholders as Buckreef progresses towards full operation. SGS has reviewed the information in the press release.