 

Axcella Announces Upcoming Presentations at NASH-TAG 2021

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced three upcoming presentations at the NASH-TAG 2021 Conference, which is taking place March 11-13. Among the information to be shared by Axcella at this event will be clinical data regarding AXA1125, the company’s multi-targeted product candidate for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that is entering Phase 2b clinical development. Additionally, new in-depth insights into the mechanism of action for AXA1125 will be provided. The presentation details are as follows:

  • Abstract #22: “Mechanistic insights into AXA1125, a novel endogenous metabolic modulator composition, targeting multiple NASH drivers”
  • Abstract #33: Distinguished Abstract and Poster Award to be presented by Nadege T. Gunn, M.D., Lead Physician Investigator at Pinnacle Clinical Research in Austin, TX and Adjunct Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University College of Medicine. “Safety, tolerability, and biological activity of AXA1125 and AXA1957 in a prospective 16-week randomized, placebo-controlled study in subjects with NAFLD with and without type 2 diabetes”
  • Abstract #34: “Biological activity of AXA1125 and AXA1957 on glucose, insulin, HOMA-IR, and HbA1c and measures of liver fat and fibroinflammation in a prospective 16-week randomized, placebo-controlled study in subjects with NAFLD and type 2 diabetes”

NASH-TAG brings together clinicians and researchers from academia and the biopharmaceutical industry for interactive educational presentations highlighting the most relevant advances and challenges in the diagnosis and therapy of NASH and liver fibrosis. Internationally renowned faculty assist in the development of the educational content and serve as faculty at the conference. Given the hybrid nature of the conference in 2021, all presentations will be in poster format.

About Endogenous Metabolic Modulators (EMMs)

EMMs are a broad family of molecules, including amino acids, that regulate human metabolism. Axcella is developing a range of novel product candidates that are comprised of multiple EMMs engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple metabolic pathways to modify the root causes of various complex diseases and improve health.

Internet Posting of Information

Axcella uses its website, www.axcellahealth.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the “Investors and News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.



