NextGen Healthcare to Host Virtual Investor Event

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will host a virtual Investor event on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Eastern time. This event will focus on the Company’s strategic path and solution portfolio.

A live webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.nextgen.com. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on the Company’s IR website.

Individuals interested in participating in the event should contact dvale@nextgen.com or (949) 237-5322.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

