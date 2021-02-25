 

Ocular Therapeutix To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year end financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Following distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Ocular Therapeutix management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (844) 464-3934 (U.S.) or (765) 507-2620 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call will be 7189257. An archive of the webcast will be available until June 10, 2021 on the Company’s website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the treatment of dry eye disease in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Also, Ocular Therapeutix has recently filed a Phase 2-enabling investigational new drug application for OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant is an FDA approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.



