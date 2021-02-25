Ocular Therapeutix To Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year end financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Following distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Ocular Therapeutix management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (844) 464-3934 (U.S.) or (765) 507-2620 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call will be 7189257. An archive of the webcast will be available until June 10, 2021 on the Company’s website.