Speakers will also discuss the current state of the pandemic response, what may happen next, and what is required to fully address both COVID-19, as well as potential future infectious outbreaks. The live webcast will include a Q&A session. Appili plans to announce future events and speakers in the series throughout the year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced additional details on its webinar series examining major trends in the global infectious disease landscape. The first event, scheduled for March 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET, will feature Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Dr. Syra Madad, and Dr. Josh Schimmer. The panel will discuss the need for investing in an arsenal of treatments, preventatives, and public health policies as part of pandemic response planning.

What: In-Dialogue with Covid-19 Thought Leaders: A Fireside Chat on Our Response to COVID-19

Who: Speakers include:

Dr. Scott Gottlieb , a physician who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates

, a physician who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates Dr. Syra Madad , Senior Director, System-wide Special Pathogens Program at NYC Health + Hospitals; Fellow, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University

, Senior Director, System-wide Special Pathogens Program at NYC Health + Hospitals; Fellow, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University Dr. Josh Schimmer , Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI’s Biotech Team

, Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI’s Biotech Team Dr. Armand Balboni, CEO of Appili Therapeutics; former U.S. Army officer at USAMRIID, military fellow at the FDA, active-duty faculty member at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and founding partner at Bloom Burton & Co

When: Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online — to register to attend and for more information, please click this link or paste the following URL into your browser: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2634/40101

Sponsored by: Appili Therapeutics along with support from Bloom Burton & Co, a leading Canadian healthcare-focused investment bank, and Dentons LLP, a multinational law firm.

Note – attendance is free and open to the public with advanced registration required.

Speaker biographies and headshots are available upon request.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan / REEQONUSTM (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product candidate has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

