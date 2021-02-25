Syros to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-595-4538 (domestic) or 636-812-6496 (international), and refer to conference ID 4472467. A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.