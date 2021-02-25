 

Wiley Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

25.02.2021   

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, will release its third quarter 2021 results prior to market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.



