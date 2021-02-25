Wiley Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, will release its third quarter 2021 results prior to market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3036824/A98F5D273A4855BB2457F285ACDA49A7, or on Wiley’s website under Investor Relations - Events and Presentations at https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on www.wiley.com for a period of one year.

U.S. and Canada callers, please dial (844) 418-0103 and enter the participant code 7251548#. Or International callers, please dial (236) 714-3019 and enter the participant code 7251548#.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005102/en/