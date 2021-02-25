QAD Precision Achieves Veracode Verified Team Tier Status

As part of Veracode Verified, QAD Precision can validate from an industry leader that its application has undergone security testing as part of the development practice. Additionally, participating in the program helps its software meet a high standard of application security, reducing risk for the customer.

QAD Precision , a division of QAD Inc., today announced that it participates in Veracode Verified , a program that validates a company’s secure software development processes, and has achieved Team Tier status. Veracode Verified empowers QAD Precision to demonstrate its commitment to creating secure software.

Organizations whose secure development practice has been validated, and whose application has been accepted into the Team Tier, have demonstrated that the following security gates have been implemented within their software development practice:

Assesses first-party code with static analysis

Documents that the application does not allow Very High flaws in first-party code

Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced

Assesses open source components for security flaws

Identifies a Security Champion within the development team to ensure secure coding practices are used across the development lifecycle

Provides training on secure coding best practices for the identified Security Champion

QAD Precision provides an industry-leading global trade and multi-carrier transportation execution solution on a single, integrated platform. The solution is scalable and extensible, and integrates with existing ERP and WMS systems. QAD Precision helps enterprises simplify their complex global supply chain operations and increase logistics ROI with full end-to-end global trade and transportation software.

“QAD Precision’s customers include many of the world’s largest banks, life sciences companies and manufacturers, for which security is critical,” said Corey Rhodes, President of QAD Precision. “Achieving Veracode Verified Team Level status demonstrates our commitment to providing secure code to all our customers.”

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to streamline their import, export and transportation operations, optimize deliveries, and increase logistics ROI. QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.