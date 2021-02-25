Dillard’s to Launch Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announced the launch of Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani, a new limited-edition capsule collection developed in collaboration with Atlanta-based tastemaker, Emily Hertz. Emily is the founder of Born on Fifth, an aesthetically-driven site and accompanying social channel that highlights her favorite fashion and entertaining ideas.

Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani, a new capsule collection available exclusively at Dillard's. (Photo: Business Wire)

Exclusive to Dillard’s, Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani draws inspiration from the florals and chinoiserie that adorn Emily’s home giving a nod to her sophisticated and ethereal aesthetic. The dreamy debut collection features feminine prints, elegant fabrication and muted pastel tones, perfect for springtime.

Dillard’s Vice-President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie stated, “We are so excited to present Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani, and we have already received a tremendous response to the collection from Emily’s highly engaged audience. This effort represents everything we are trying to accomplish for our clients at Dillard’s - providing newness and freshness in fashion with the high-quality standards they have come to expect from us. We have truly enjoyed working with Emily to bring our shared vision to life, and we are hugely inspired by her audience’s excitement for the line.”

Emily Hertz added, “I am beyond excited to debut Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani at Dillard’s. I’ve long been a fan of Antonio Melani and think the brand is a perfect fit for the feminine Born on Fifth aesthetic. I’m so proud of the sophisticated, chinoiserie-inspired, perfect-for-spring pieces and hope my first collection brings ethereal elegance to wardrobes around the world.”

Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani is the first of three such collaborations to be introduced by Dillard’s in 2021 in partnership with highly revered social media influencers, well known by fashion followers in key Dillard’s markets. The Company seeks to drive fashion excitement and brand awareness through these tastemaker relationships, attracting new clients while solidifying loyalty to Dillard’s exclusive brands.

Born on Fifth for Antonio Melani is now available for pre-order on www.dillards.com in sizes 0-16 and also features matching mini-me dresses. The line will be available in select Dillard’s locations beginning the week of March 8th. The launch will be celebrated with personal appearances by Emily Hertz at Dillard’s Atlanta-area stores. For more information, follow Emily on Instagram @bornonfifth or visit your favorite Atlanta store location at www.dillards.com.

About Emily Hertz

Emily Hertz is an Atlanta-based, NYC-born lifestyle blogger with a passion for party styling and an affinity for all things beautiful. Upon having her daughter Elle, the former Director of Marketing at Spanx stepped out on her own to launch Born on Fifth, an aesthetically-driven site and accompanying social channel that highlights Emily’s favorite fashion, entertaining ideas and tot-friendly finds. Most recently, Emily launched a lifestyle shop, Bows & Blue. For the latest on Emily, visit www.bornonfifth.com and follow her on Instagram @bornonfifth.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ exclusive brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 248 Dillard’s locations and online at www.dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

