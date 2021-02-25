 

Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

“We finished the year with strong performance which included growing consumer broadband revenue for the seventh consecutive quarter, and robust data-transport revenue growth of 3.2% in the fourth quarter,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “Our fiber build plans are well underway.”

“We are heading into 2021 with solid momentum,” added Udell. “We have a fully funded growth plan, which is supported by our robust capital structure and the strategic partnership we secured in the fourth quarter with Searchlight Capital. Our long-term outlook is very positive. We are confident in our ability to upgrade more than 300,000 passings in 2021 as we execute on our fiber build plan and bring highly competitive, gigabit broadband services to 70% of our footprint by 2025.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter

  • Revenue totaled $326.1 million, a decline of 1.5% compared to the fourth quarter 2019.
    This reflects a 250 basis point improvement compared to the prior year. Data and transport service revenue increased 3.2% or $2.9 million. Broadband revenue increased 2.8% or $1.8 million. Voice services revenue rate of decline across all customer channels improved 1.4% or $1.7 million. Network access revenues declined $1.7 million primarily due to a decrease in special access.
  • Income from operations totaled $21 million in the fourth quarter, a decline of $5.7 million. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a 1.5% revenue decline and transaction costs of $7.6 million related to the Searchlight investment. These costs were partially offset by a decrease of $10.8 million in depreciation and amortization expense where certain acquired assets became fully depreciated.
  • Net interest expense was $48.4 million, an increase of $15 million, as a result of the recapitalization of the balance sheet associated with the Oct. 2, 2020 refinancing and the receipt of the $350 million Searchlight strategic investment. Interest expense increased $3.5 million due to the higher mix of 6.5% Senior notes in the Company’s external debt. Non-cash interest on the Searchlight note combined with amortization of deferred financing costs and the discount totaled $10.1 million. The Company expects to make Payment in Kind (PIK) interest payments on the Searchlight note through at least 2022.
  • As part of the quarterly valuation of the Searchlight contingent payment right, the Company recognized a gain of $23.8 million in the fourth quarter related to a change in the fair value of contingent payment obligations as of Dec. 31, 2020. Upon receipt of all approvals and the completion of the second close which is expected in 2021, this contingent payment right will convert to common stock.
  • Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $9.5 million, an increase of $2.5 million from a year ago.
  • Other income, net was $12.2 million compared to expense of $286,000 one year ago. The change included a $2.5 million increase in investment income from the Company’s minority interest in wireless partnerships and a reduction in non-operating pension/OPEB expense of $8.8 million. The latter was the result of a non-cash pension settlement charge of $6.7 million in 2019.
  • On a GAAP basis, net loss was $6.8 million, compared to a loss of $5.8 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.09). Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $132.3 million, an increase of 1.1% from the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • The total net debt leverage ratio was 3.39x, an improvement from 4.33x at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $65.3 million in the fourth quarter driven by success-based opportunities across all customer channels as well as preparations for the 2021 fiber build expansion.

Full Year 2020 Results

  • Operating revenue totaled $1.30 billion, down 2.4% from fiscal year 2019. This reflects an overall 200 basis point improvement compared to the prior year.
  • Total operating expenses were reduced 3.5% or $30.4 million primarily driven by reduced labor costs, lower expense associated with integration efforts and continued operating efficiencies.
  • Net cash from operating activities was $365 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $529.2 million. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.78.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $217.6 million in 2020 supporting success-based, fiber projects and broadband network investments.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Consolidated closed on stage one of Searchlight’s investment and received $350 million of the aggregate $425 million. Concurrent with Searchlight’s investment, Consolidated completed a global refinancing in which it raised $2.25 billion in new secured debt at attractive rates, including a $250 million revolving credit facility. On Jan. 15, 2021 the Company secured an additional $150 million term loan financing on substantially the same terms as the October refinancing.

2021 Outlook

For 2021, Consolidated Communications is providing outlook based on the Company’s new fiber build plan and current capital structure.

  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $400 million to $420 million, reflecting a higher level of spending to support the build plan.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $500 million to $510 million, lower than 2020 primarily due to the start-up and acceleration of the fiber build expansion plan.
  • Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $142 million to $152 million, reflecting the current debt structure.
  • Cash income taxes are expected to be in a range of $2 million to $4 million.

Conference Call

Consolidated’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast today at 10 a.m. ET. The live webcast and materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for investors and analysts is 833-794-0898, conference ID 3278619. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Mar. 4 and can be accessed by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 3278619.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,600 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio,” “free cash flow” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash dividends, and proceeds received from the sale of assets, refinancing and investment. Free cash flow is a measure of operating cash flows available for corporate purposes after providing sufficient fixed asset additions. The tables that follow include a calculation of free cash flow for each of the periods presented with a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow provides useful information to investors in the evaluation of our operating performance and liquidity.

We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, will not be realized; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the investment on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the investment are not obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the Company or the expected benefits of the investment; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Tag: [Consolidated-Communications-Earnings]

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

 
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

155,561

 

$

12,395

 

Accounts receivable, net

137,646

 

120,016

 

Income tax receivable

1,072

 

2,669

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46,382

 

41,787

 

Total current assets

340,661

 

176,867

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

1,760,152

 

1,835,878

 

Investments

111,665

 

112,717

 

Goodwill

1,035,274

 

1,035,274

 

Customer relationships, net

113,418

 

164,069

 

Other intangible assets

10,557

 

10,557

 

Other assets

135,573

 

54,915

 

Total assets $

3,507,300

 

$

3,390,277

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

25,283

 

$

30,936

 

Advance billings and customer deposits

49,544

 

45,710

 

Accrued compensation

74,957

 

57,069

 

Accrued interest

21,194

 

7,874

 

Accrued expense

81,931

 

75,406

 

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

17,561

 

27,301

 

Total current liabilities

270,470

 

244,296

 

 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

1,932,666

 

2,250,677

 

Deferred income taxes

171,021

 

173,027

 

Pension and other post-retirement obligations

300,373

 

302,296

 

Convertible security interest

238,701

 

 

Contingent payment right

123,241

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

81,600

 

72,730

 

Total liabilities

3,118,072

 

3,043,026

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 79,227,607 and 71,961,045, shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

792

 

720

 

Additional paid-in capital

525,673

 

492,246

 

Accumulated deficit

(34,514

)

(71,217

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(109,418

)

(80,868

)

Noncontrolling interest

6,695

 

6,370

 

Total shareholders' equity

389,228

 

347,251

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

3,507,300

 

$

3,390,277

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Net revenues $

326,124

 

$

331,035

 

$

1,304,028

 

$

1,336,542

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of services and products

138,927

 

136,201

 

560,644

 

574,936

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

77,682

 

76,473

 

275,361

 

299,088

 

Acquisition and other transaction costs

7,646

 

 

7,646

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

80,840

 

91,642

 

324,864

 

381,237

 

Income from operations

21,029

 

26,719

 

135,513

 

81,281

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income

(48,376

)

(33,390

)

(143,591

)

(136,660

)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

(18,498

)

3,140

 

(18,264

)

4,510

 

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

23,802

 

 

23,802

 

 

Other income, net

12,249

 

(286

)

50,778

 

27,224

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(9,794

)

(3,817

)

48,238

 

(23,645

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,956

)

2,005

 

10,936

 

(3,714

)

Net income (loss)

(6,838

)

(5,822

)

37,302

 

(19,931

)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

82

 

166

 

325

 

452

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $

(6,920

)

$

(5,988

)

$

36,977

 

$

(20,383

)

 
Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $

(0.09

)

$

(0.08

)

$

0.47

 

$

(0.29

)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) $

(6,838

)

$

(5,822

)

$

37,302

 

$

(19,931

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

80,840

 

91,642

 

324,864

 

381,237

 

Deferred income taxes

8,386

 

(5,888

)

8,386

 

(5,249

)

Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings

(157

)

(340

)

844

 

(1,901

)

Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense

(7,635

)

(246

)

(37,301

)

(24,507

)

Non-cash, stock-based compensation

2,046

 

1,596

 

7,533

 

6,836

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

4,243

 

1,253

 

7,871

 

4,932

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

10,863

 

(3,140

)

10,629

 

(4,510

)

Gain on change in fair value of contingent payment rights

(23,802

)

 

(23,802

)

 

Other adjustments, net

9,859

 

696

 

5,374

 

1,487

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

(10,175

)

10,708

 

23,280

 

702

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

67,630

 

90,459

 

364,980

 

339,096

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

(65,348

)

(47,860

)

(217,563

)

(232,203

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

94

 

375

 

7,071

 

14,718

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

 

426

 

329

 

Other

 

(213

)

 

(663

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(65,254

)

(47,698

)

(210,066

)

(217,819

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds on bond offering

750,000

 

 

750,000

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1,231,250

 

43,000

 

1,271,250

 

195,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

350,000

 

 

350,000

 

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

(1,777

)

(2,776

)

(9,020

)

(12,519

)

Payment on long-term debt

(1,774,075

)

(52,587

)

(1,867,838

)

(195,350

)

Retirement of senior notes

(440,509

)

(23,818

)

(444,717

)

(49,804

)

Payment of financing costs

(59,139

)

 

(59,139

)

 

Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding

(812

)

(363

)

(812

)

(363

)

Dividends on common stock

 

 

 

(55,445

)

Other

(1,472

)

 

(1,472

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

53,466

 

(36,544

)

(11,748

)

(118,481

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

55,842

 

6,217

 

143,166

 

2,796

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

99,719

 

6,178

 

12,395

 

9,599

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

155,561

 

$

12,395

 

$

155,561

 

$

12,395

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $

92,781

$

89,905

$

362,078

$

355,325

Voice services

44,862

46,510

181,700

188,322

Other

12,128

12,500

45,155

52,894

149,771

148,915

588,933

596,541

Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)

66,253

64,474

263,059

257,083

Video services

17,547

19,838

74,343

81,378

Voice services

41,431

44,238

170,503

180,839

125,231

128,550

507,905

519,300

 
Subsidies

17,402

18,122

71,989

72,440

Network access

31,314

33,056

125,261

138,056

Other products and services

2,406

2,392

9,940

10,205

Total operating revenue $

326,124

$

331,035

$

1,304,028

$

1,336,542

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended

Q4 2020

 

Q3 2020

 

Q2 2020

 

Q1 2020

 

Q4 2019

Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $

92,781

$

90,153

$

89,572

$

89,572

$

89,905

Voice services

44,862

45,343

45,775

45,720

46,510

Other

12,128

10,909

10,406

11,712

12,500

149,771

146,405

145,753

147,004

148,915

Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)

66,253

67,163

65,567

64,076

64,474

Video services

17,547

18,452

19,213

19,131

19,838

Voice services

41,431

42,775

43,121

43,176

44,238

125,231

128,390

127,901

126,383

128,550

 
Subsidies

17,402

18,064

18,069

18,454

18,122

Network access

31,314

32,009

30,473

31,465

33,056

Other products and services

2,406

2,198

2,980

2,356

2,392

Total operating revenue $

326,124

$

327,066

$

325,176

$

325,662

$

331,035

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss) $

(6,838

)

$

(5,822

)

$

37,302

 

$

(19,931

)

Add (subtract):
Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,956

)

2,005

 

10,936

 

(3,714

)

Interest expense, net

48,376

 

33,390

 

143,591

 

136,660

 

Depreciation and amortization

80,840

 

91,642

 

324,864

 

381,237

 

EBITDA

119,422

 

121,215

 

516,693

 

494,252

 

 
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)

17,518

 

3,914

 

14,238

 

17,754

 

Investment income (accrual basis)

(9,793

)

(7,483

)

(41,062

)

(38,088

)

Investment distributions (cash basis)

9,483

 

6,986

 

41,529

 

35,809

 

Pension/OPEB expense (benefit)

(1,062

)

7,797

 

(4,169

)

11,487

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

18,498

 

(3,140

)

18,264

 

(4,510

)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(23,802

)

 

(23,802

)

 

Non-cash compensation (3)

2,046

 

1,596

 

7,533

 

6,836

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

132,310

 

$

130,885

 

$

529,224

 

$

523,540

 

Notes:

(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.

(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.

(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
December 31,

2020

Summary of Outstanding Debt:
Term loans, net of discount $18,181 $

1,228,694

 

Senior secured notes due 2028

750,000

 

Finance leases

17,467

 

Total debt as of December 31, 2020

1,996,161

 

Less deferred debt issuance costs

(45,934

)

Less cash on hand

(155,561

)

Total net debt as of December 31, 2020 $

1,794,666

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 $

529,224

 

 
Total Net Debt to last twelve months
Adjusted EBITDA

3.39x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Free Cash Flow Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities $

67,630

 

$

90,459

 

$

364,980

 

$

339,096

 

Add (subtract):
Capital expenditures

(65,348

)

(47,860

)

(217,563

)

(232,203

)

Dividends paid

 

 

 

(55,445

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

94

 

375

 

7,071

 

14,718

 

Net proceeds from refinancing and Searchlight investment

43,420

 

 

43,420

 

 

Free cash flow $

45,796

 

$

42,974

 

$

197,908

 

$

66,166

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Range
Low High
Net income

$

30

 

$

45

 

Add:
Income tax expense

 

11

 

 

16

 

Interest expense, net

 

150

 

 

145

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

305

 

 

300

 

EBITDA

 

496

 

 

506

 

 
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)

 

1

 

 

1

 

Pension/OPEB expense

 

(4

)

 

(4

)

Non-cash compensation (3)

 

7

 

 

7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

500

 

$

510

 

Notes:

(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.

(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items.

(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss) $

(6,838

)

$

(5,822

)

$

37,302

 

$

(19,931

)

Integration and severance related costs, net of tax

13,171

 

5,712

 

13,201

 

17,449

 

Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax

172

 

105

 

71

 

(171

)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net of tax

13,674

 

(2,289

)

13,501

 

(3,288

)

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

(23,802

)

 

(23,802

)

 

Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees

10,131

 

 

10,131

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax

(175

)

(112

)

(727

)

(28

)

Change in deferred tax rate

(6

)

686

 

(6

)

686

 

Other, tax

1,346

 

1,227

 

1,346

 

1,865

 

Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax

1,512

 

1,163

 

5,568

 

4,983

 

Adjusted net income (loss) $

9,185

 

$

670

 

$

56,585

 

$

1,565

 

 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding

77,515

 

70,909

 

72,752

 

70,837

 

Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $

0.12

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.78

 

$

0.02

 

Notes:

Calculations above assume a 26.1% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 27.1% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Key Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

% Change

 

December 31,

 

% Change

2020

 

2020

 

in Qtr

 

2019

 

YOY

 
Voice Connections

779,590

794,333

(1.9%)

835,997

(6.7%)

 

 

Data and Internet Connections

792,200

792,211

(0.0%)

784,165

1.0%

 

 

Video Connections

76,041

77,854

(2.3%)

84,171

(9.7%)

 

 

Business and Broadband as % of total revenue (1)

76.5

%

75.9

%

0.9%

75.8

%

1.0%

 

 

Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FTTH) (2)

46,664

46,326

0.7%

37,511

24.4%

 

 

On-net buildings

13,564

13,202

2.7%

12,264

10.6%

 

 

Consumer Customers

554,763

562,587

(1.4%)

582,818

(4.8%)

 

 

Consumer ARPU $

75.25

$

76.07

(1.1%)

$

73.52

2.4%

Notes:

(1) Business and Broadband revenue % includes: commercial/carrier, equipment sales and service, directory, consumer broadband and special access.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) FTTH miles added to fiber route network miles beginning in Q2 2020, which were previously not included. Prior period amounts have not been restated to the current period presentation.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. “We finished the year with strong performance which included growing consumer broadband revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
New, Fiber Internet Networks Turned Up in Three N.H. Towns; Network Builds in Two Other Towns Nearing Completion
22.02.21
Consolidated Communications to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
01.02.21
Consolidated Communications to Release Fourth-Quarter Earnings on Feb. 25