KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Adobe Ranch, a new enclave of affordably priced homes in highly desirable Southwest Las Vegas. The community is situated on West Cactus Road just off Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers as well as McCarran International Airport. The new community is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and the beautiful Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, a fitness-themed recreation area that includes bike paths, exercise stations, multiuse turf fields, shaded picnic facilities, an outdoor climbing experience, meditation garden, 1.5-mile walking trail and sports wall for racquetball, soccer and other sports.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Adobe Ranch, a new-home community in popular Southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Adobe Ranch showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Adobe Ranch community is situated in a prime location near Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and a short drive to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers,” said Brian Kunec, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The community offers homebuyers a selection of beautiful new homes in a tranquil Southwest Las Vegas setting. As with other KB Home communities, Adobe Ranch offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Adobe Ranch sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005259/en/