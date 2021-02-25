SolarWinds Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of $265.3 million, representing 7.2% growth on a reported basis.

Total recurring revenue for the fourth quarter of $230.8 million, representing 13.7% growth on a reported basis. Total recurring revenue includes: Maintenance revenue for the fourth quarter of $124.3 million, representing 7.5% growth on a reported basis. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of $106.5 million, representing 22.0% growth on a reported basis.



Net income for the fourth quarter of $132.7 million.

On a non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP total revenue for the fourth quarter of $265.5 million, representing 6.4% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 5.0% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP total recurring revenue for the fourth quarter of $230.9 million, representing 12.8% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 11.2% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP total recurring revenue includes: Non-GAAP maintenance revenue for the fourth quarter of $124.3 million, representing 7.5% year-over-year growth on a reported basis. Non-GAAP subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of $106.6 million, representing 19.6% year-over-year growth on a reported basis.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of $127.1 million, representing a margin of 47.9% of non-GAAP total revenue.

“We delivered a strong finish to a solid year of performance in 2020 despite a challenging environment, delivering fourth quarter non-GAAP total revenue of $265.5 million reflecting 6% year-over-year growth, which resulted in full year 2020 non-GAAP total revenue of $1.02 billion, an important and notable milestone for us,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, SolarWinds’ president and Chief Executive Officer. “The sophisticated cyberattack on us and our customers at the end of the fourth quarter has taught us a great deal about the resiliency of our business, the commitment of our employees, and the support we can expect from our customers and partners. I want to thank our employees for their dedication and thank our customers and partners for their ongoing support as we continue our investigation, apply the learnings, and share them broadly. We believe that this level of transparency and cooperation is critical to help address the broader issues that nation-state level cyber operations pose for the software industry. We have a strong foundation from which to grow, and to establish a model for the future of the software industry by delivering powerful, affordable, and secure solutions.”

Additional highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020 include:

SolarWinds announced its appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna as president and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Ramakrishna is an experienced, global technology leader with nearly 25 years of experience across cloud, mobility, networking, security and collaboration markets.

SolarWinds acquired SentryOne in early Q4 2020, extending the scale and depth of their Database Performance Management capabilities for Microsoft Data Platform. The SentryOne offering complements the on-premises and cloud-native database management offerings SolarWinds has today to serve the full needs of the mid-market and better serve larger organizations. The addition of the SentryOne products to the SolarWinds portfolio also amplifies the depth and breadth of support SolarWinds can offer for Microsoft and Microsoft Azure environments.

SolarWinds MSP fully integrated SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) (powered by SentinelOne) with SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) allowing users to configure and manage endpoint security more efficiently. The EDR integration empowers SolarWinds MSP partners to deploy and manage the agent on RMM-managed Windows devices—providing enterprise-ready endpoint protection and security. MSP partners can access the EDR dashboard, threat management, and policy configuration—without leaving the RMM interface—alongside agent deployment and automated upgrades, so users can get up and running quickly with EDR.

In December, SolarWinds announced the confidential submission of a Form-10 registration statement for the potential spin-off of the MSP business with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As announced on August 6, 2020, the board of directors of SolarWinds previously authorized the exploration of a potential spin-off of its MSP business into a standalone, separately-traded public company. The confidential submission of a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC represents a step forward in SolarWinds’ evaluation process.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents were $370.5 million and total debt was $1.9 billion.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review by the company and its external auditors. Financial results will not be final until SolarWinds files its annual report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about SolarWinds' use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

As of February 25, 2021, SolarWinds is providing its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021. The financial information below represents forward-looking non-GAAP financial information, including an estimate of non-GAAP revenue and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among other items mentioned below, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, amortization, the impact of purchase accounting from acquisitions, costs related to the exploration of a potential spin-off of SolarWinds' MSP business, certain expenses related to the cyberattack that occurred in December 2020 (the "Cyber Incident") and other costs related to non-recurring items. We have not reconciled our estimates of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these excluded items in future periods. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods. Our reported results provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Financial Outlook for First Quarter of 2021

SolarWinds’ management currently expects to achieve the following results for the first quarter of 2021:

Non-GAAP total revenue in the range of $247 to $252 million, representing growth over the first quarter of 2020 non-GAAP total revenue of (1)% to 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $98 to $101 million, representing approximately 40% of non-GAAP total revenue.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.19 to $0.20.

Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 318 million.

SolarWinds Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 370,498 $ 173,372 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,736 and $3,171 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 114,298 121,930 Income tax receivable 2,273 1,117 Prepaid and other current assets 25,664 23,480 Total current assets 512,733 319,899 Property and equipment, net 58,649 38,945 Operating lease assets 110,961 89,825 Deferred taxes 149,455 4,533 Goodwill 4,249,402 4,058,198 Intangible assets, net 592,985 771,513 Other assets, net 36,298 27,829 Total assets $ 5,710,483 $ 5,310,742 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,932 $ 13,796 Accrued liabilities and other 72,971 47,035 Current operating lease liabilities 17,811 14,093 Accrued interest payable 157 248 Income taxes payable 16,358 15,714 Current portion of deferred revenue 346,075 312,227 Current debt obligation 19,900 19,900 Total current liabilities 491,204 423,013 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 36,679 31,173 Non-current deferred taxes 59,149 97,884 Non-current operating lease liabilities 115,071 93,084 Other long-term liabilities 115,021 122,660 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,882,672 1,893,406 Total liabilities 2,699,796 2,661,220 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 313,039,222 and 308,290,310 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 313 308 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 3,112,106 3,041,880 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 127,212 (5,247 ) Accumulated deficit (228,944 ) (387,419 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,010,687 2,649,522 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,710,483 $ 5,310,742

SolarWinds Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 106,457 $ 87,280 $ 396,496 $ 320,747 Maintenance 124,303 115,610 478,284 446,450 Total recurring revenue 230,760 202,890 874,780 767,197 License 34,534 44,605 144,461 165,328 Total revenue 265,294 247,495 1,019,241 932,525 Cost of revenue: Cost of recurring revenue 25,448 21,412 93,255 79,571 Amortization of acquired technologies 46,572 43,922 181,361 175,883 Total cost of revenue 72,020 65,334 274,616 255,454 Gross profit 193,274 182,161 744,625 677,071 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 81,902 70,501 298,452 264,199 Research and development 32,338 27,894 126,216 110,362 General and administrative 49,761 25,143 137,541 97,525 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,759 17,994 74,973 69,812 Total operating expenses 183,760 141,532 637,182 541,898 Operating income 9,514 40,629 107,443 135,173 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (16,684 ) (25,094 ) (75,884 ) (108,071 ) Other income (expense), net (298 ) (104 ) (1,240 ) 402 Total other expense (16,982 ) (25,198 ) (77,124 ) (107,669 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,468 ) 15,431 30,319 27,504 Income tax expense (benefit) (140,181 ) 2,208 (128,156 ) 8,862 Net income $ 132,713 $ 13,223 $ 158,475 $ 18,642 Net income available to common stockholders $ 132,025 $ 13,095 $ 157,508 $ 18,441 Net income available to common stockholders per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income available to common stockholders per share: Shares used in computation of basic earnings per share 312,119 307,914 310,554 306,768 Shares used in computation of diluted earnings per share 317,797 311,922 315,563 311,168

SolarWinds Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 132,713 $ 13,223 $ 158,475 $ 18,642 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,331 66,557 277,856 263,244 Provision for doubtful accounts 37 30 2,670 1,524 Stock-based compensation expense 28,256 10,478 74,240 34,395 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,295 2,319 9,166 9,234 Deferred taxes (152,267 ) (9,943 ) (178,288 ) (39,635 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange rates 636 (6 ) 2,645 (913 ) Other non-cash expenses 1,727 477 915 535 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations: Accounts receivable 3,945 (18,182 ) 9,039 (18,963 ) Income taxes receivable 1,259 (354 ) (988 ) (225 ) Prepaid and other assets (7,481 ) (4,851 ) (5,422 ) (11,094 ) Accounts payable 4,123 3,377 3,059 3,734 Accrued liabilities and other 12,121 5,664 24,055 337 Accrued interest payable — (14 ) (91 ) (42 ) Income taxes payable (3,539 ) (663 ) (6,781 ) (3,019 ) Deferred revenue 7,981 14,949 18,230 41,248 Other long-term liabilities (60 ) — 314 905 Net cash provided by operating activities 104,077 83,061 389,094 299,907 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (8,382 ) (6,584 ) (28,801 ) (17,190 ) Purchases of intangible assets (2,558 ) (2,250 ) (9,419 ) (5,851 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (141,907 ) (112,943 ) (141,907 ) (462,447 ) Other investing activities — (1,139 ) — 3,035 Net cash used in investing activities (152,847 ) (122,916 ) (180,127 ) (482,453 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan (2 ) — 5,404 1,080 Repurchase of common stock and incentive restricted stock (9,329 ) (7,045 ) (12,123 ) (7,427 ) Exercise of stock options 198 201 1,063 623 Proceeds from credit agreement — — — 35,000 Repayments of borrowings from credit agreement (4,975 ) (4,975 ) (19,900 ) (54,900 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,108 ) (11,819 ) (25,556 ) (25,624 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8,390 3,986 13,715 (1,078 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54,488 ) (47,688 ) 197,126 (209,248 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 424,986 221,060 173,372 382,620 End of period $ 370,498 $ 173,372 $ 370,498 $ 173,372 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 14,446 $ 23,071 $ 67,169 $ 100,549 Cash paid for income taxes $ 14,136 $ 12,345 $ 54,583 $ 47,988

SolarWinds Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except margin data) Revenue: GAAP subscription revenue $ 106,457 $ 87,280 $ 396,496 $ 320,747 Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 2,540 5,930 Non-GAAP subscription revenue 106,631 89,176 399,036 326,677 GAAP maintenance revenue 124,303 115,610 478,284 446,450 Impact of purchase accounting — — — — Non-GAAP maintenance revenue 124,303 115,610 478,284 446,450 GAAP total recurring revenue 230,760 202,890 874,780 767,197 Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 2,540 5,930 Non-GAAP total recurring revenue 230,934 204,786 877,320 773,127 GAAP license revenue 34,534 44,605 144,461 165,328 Impact of purchase accounting — — — — Non-GAAP license revenue 34,534 44,605 144,461 165,328 Total GAAP revenue $ 265,294 $ 247,495 $ 1,019,241 $ 932,525 Impact of purchase accounting $ 174 $ 1,896 $ 2,540 $ 5,930 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 265,468 $ 249,391 $ 1,021,781 $ 938,455 GAAP cost of revenue $ 72,020 $ 65,334 $ 274,616 $ 255,454 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes (832 ) (573 ) (2,642 ) (1,761 ) Amortization of acquired technologies (46,572 ) (43,922 ) (181,361 ) (175,883 ) Acquisition and other costs (5 ) (8 ) (29 ) (147 ) Spin-off exploration costs — — — — Restructuring costs — (26 ) (20 ) (48 ) Cyber Incident costs (60 ) — (60 ) — Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 24,551 $ 20,805 $ 90,504 $ 77,615 GAAP gross profit $ 193,274 $ 182,161 $ 744,625 $ 677,071 Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 2,540 5,930 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes 832 573 2,642 1,761 Amortization of acquired technologies 46,572 43,922 181,361 175,883 Acquisition and other costs 5 8 29 147 Spin-off exploration costs — — — — Restructuring costs — 26 20 48 Cyber Incident costs 60 — 60 — Non-GAAP gross profit. $ 240,917 $ 228,586 $ 931,277 $ 860,840 GAAP gross margin 72.9 % 73.6 % 73.1 % 72.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 90.8 % 91.7 % 91.1 % 91.7 % GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 81,902 $ 70,501 $ 298,452 $ 264,199 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes (8,102 ) (3,685 ) (22,862 ) (11,653 ) Acquisition and other costs (358 ) (15 ) (469 ) (1,679 ) Spin-off exploration costs (679 ) — (794 ) — Restructuring costs (6 ) 45 (188 ) (615 ) Cyber Incident costs (261 ) — (261 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 72,496 $ 66,846 $ 273,878 $ 250,252 GAAP research and development expense $ 32,338 $ 27,894 $ 126,216 $ 110,362 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes (3,952 ) (2,958 ) (15,664 ) (9,259 ) Acquisition and other costs (109 ) (62 ) (118 ) (816 ) Spin-off exploration costs (173 ) — (173 ) — Restructuring costs — — — (123 ) Cyber Incident costs — — — — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 28,104 $ 24,874 $ 110,261 $ 100,164 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 49,761 $ 25,143 $ 137,541 $ 97,525 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes (16,786 ) (3,907 ) (35,006 ) (12,597 ) Acquisition and other costs (1,385 ) (1,002 ) (5,238 ) (5,902 ) Spin-off exploration costs (8,743 ) — (11,260 ) — Restructuring costs 6 (1,635 ) (2,160 ) (4,812 ) Cyber Incident costs (3,164 ) — (3,164 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 19,689 $ 18,599 $ 80,713 $ 74,214 GAAP operating expenses $ 183,760 $ 141,532 $ 637,182 $ 541,898 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes (28,840 ) (10,550 ) (73,532 ) (33,509 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (19,759 ) (17,994 ) (74,973 ) (69,812 ) Acquisition and other costs (1,852 ) (1,079 ) (5,825 ) (8,397 ) Spin-off exploration costs (9,595 ) — (12,227 ) — Restructuring costs — (1,590 ) (2,348 ) (5,550 ) Cyber Incident costs (3,425 ) — (3,425 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 120,289 $ 110,319 $ 464,852 $ 424,630 GAAP operating income $ 9,514 $ 40,629 $ 107,443 $ 135,173 Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 2,540 5,930 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes 29,672 11,123 76,174 35,270 Amortization of acquired technologies 46,572 43,922 181,361 175,883 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,759 17,994 74,973 69,812 Acquisition and other costs 1,857 1,087 5,854 8,544 Spin-off exploration costs 9,595 — 12,227 — Restructuring costs — 1,616 2,368 5,598 Cyber Incident costs 3,485 — 3,485 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 120,628 $ 118,267 $ 466,425 $ 436,210 GAAP operating margin 3.6 % 16.4 % 10.5 % 14.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 45.4 % 47.4 % 45.6 % 46.5 % GAAP net income $ 132,713 $ 13,223 $ 158,475 $ 18,642 Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 2,540 5,930 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes 29,672 11,123 76,174 35,270 Amortization of acquired technologies 46,572 43,922 181,361 175,883 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19,759 17,994 74,973 69,812 Acquisition and other costs 1,857 1,087 5,854 8,544 Spin-off exploration costs 9,595 — 12,227 — Restructuring costs — 1,616 2,368 5,598 Cyber Incident costs 3,485 — 3,485 — Tax benefits associated with above adjustments (161,707 ) (14,849 ) (205,842 ) (55,881 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 82,120 $ 76,012 $ 311,615 $ 263,798 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.99 $ 0.85

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 132,713 $ 13,223 $ 158,475 $ 18,642 Amortization and depreciation 72,331 66,557 277,856 263,244 Income tax expense (benefit) (140,181 ) 2,208 (128,156 ) 8,862 Interest expense, net 16,684 25,094 75,884 108,071 Impact of purchase accounting on total revenue 174 1,896 2,540 5,930 Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses 636 (6 ) 2,645 (913 ) Acquisition and other costs 1,857 1,087 5,854 8,544 Spin-off exploration costs 9,595 — 12,227 — Debt related costs 90 95 364 385 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes 29,672 11,123 76,174 35,270 Restructuring costs — 1,616 2,368 5,598 Cyber Incident costs 3,485 — 3,485 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,056 $ 122,893 $ 489,716 $ 453,633 Adjusted EBITDA margin 47.9 % 49.3 % 47.9 % 48.3 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Growth Rate 2020 2019 Growth Rate (in thousands, except percentages) GAAP subscription revenue $ 106,457 $ 87,280 22.0 % $ 396,496 $ 320,747 23.6 % Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 (2.4 ) 2,540 5,930 (1.4 ) Non-GAAP subscription revenue 106,631 89,176 19.6 399,036 326,677 22.2 Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (1,892 ) — (2.1 ) (1,106 ) — (0.3 ) Non-GAAP subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 104,739 $ 89,176 17.5 % $ 397,930 $ 326,677 21.8 % GAAP maintenance revenue $ 124,303 $ 115,610 7.5 % $ 478,284 $ 446,450 7.1 % Impact of purchase accounting — — — — — — Non-GAAP maintenance revenue 124,303 115,610 7.5 478,284 446,450 7.1 Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (1,298 ) — (1.1 ) (1,447 ) — (0.3 ) Non-GAAP maintenance revenue on a constant currency basis $ 123,005 $ 115,610 6.4 % $ 476,837 $ 446,450 6.8 % GAAP total recurring revenue $ 230,760 $ 202,890 13.7 % $ 874,780 $ 767,197 14.0 % Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 (0.9 ) 2,540 5,930 (0.5 ) Non-GAAP total recurring revenue 230,934 204,786 12.8 877,320 773,127 13.5 Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (3,190 ) — (1.6 ) (2,553 ) — (0.3 ) Non-GAAP total recurring revenue on a constant currency basis $ 227,744 $ 204,786 11.2 % $ 874,767 $ 773,127 13.1 % GAAP license revenue $ 34,534 $ 44,605 (22.6 )% $ 144,461 $ 165,328 (12.6 )% Impact of purchase accounting — — — — — — Non-GAAP license revenue 34,534 44,605 (22.6 ) 144,461 165,328 (12.6 ) Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (482 ) — (1.1 ) (369 ) — (0.2 ) Non-GAAP license revenue on a constant currency basis. $ 34,052 $ 44,605 (23.7 )% $ 144,092 $ 165,328 (12.8 )% Total GAAP revenue $ 265,294 $ 247,495 7.2 % $ 1,019,241 $ 932,525 9.3 % Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 (0.8 ) 2,540 5,930 (0.4 ) Non-GAAP total revenue 265,468 249,391 6.4 1,021,781 938,455 8.9 Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (3,672 ) — (1.5 ) (2,922 ) — (0.3 ) Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis $ 261,796 $ 249,391 5.0 % $ 1,018,859 $ 938,455 8.6 % Total GAAP revenue - Core IT Management $ 185,548 $ 178,024 4.2 % $ 716,770 $ 669,104 7.1 % Impact of purchase accounting 174 1,896 (1.0 ) 2,540 5,930 (0.5 ) Non-GAAP total revenue - Core IT Management. 185,722 179,920 3.2 719,310 675,034 6.6 Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (1,895 ) — (1.1 ) (1,998 ) — (0.3 ) Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis - Core IT Management $ 183,827 $ 179,920 2.2 % $ 717,312 $ 675,034 6.3 % Total GAAP revenue - MSP $ 79,746 $ 69,471 14.8 % $ 302,471 $ 263,421 14.8 % Impact of purchase accounting — — — — — — Non-GAAP total revenue - MSP 79,746 69,471 14.8 302,471 263,421 14.8 Estimated foreign currency impact(1) (1,777 ) — (2.6 ) (924 ) — (0.4 ) Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis - MSP $ 77,969 $ 69,471 12.2 % $ 301,547 $ 263,421 14.5 %

________ (1) The estimated foreign currency impact is calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates in the comparable prior year monthly periods and applying those rates to foreign-denominated revenue in the corresponding monthly periods in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Reconciliation of 2020 Non-GAAP Revenue to Adjusted Non-GAAP Revenue

Assuming Rates in Previously Issued Outlook

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Total non-GAAP revenue $ 265,468 Estimated foreign currency impact(2) (1,476 ) Total adjusted non-GAAP revenue assuming foreign currency exchange rates used in previously issued outlook $ 263,992

________ (2) Estimated foreign currency impact represents the impact of the difference between the actual foreign currency exchange rates in the period used to calculate our three months ended December 31, 2020 actual non-GAAP results and the rates assumed in our previously issued outlook dated October 27, 2020.

Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104,077 $ 83,061 $ 389,094 $ 299,907 Capital expenditures(1) (10,940 ) (8,834 ) (38,220 ) (23,041 ) Free cash flow 93,137 74,227 350,874 276,866 Cash paid for interest and other debt related items 14,479 22,885 67,173 99,264 Cash paid for acquisition and other costs, spin-off exploration costs, restructuring costs, Cyber Incident costs, employer-paid payroll taxes on stock awards and other one time items 14,856 3,693 28,271 18,235 Unlevered free cash flow (excluding forfeited tax shield) 122,472 100,805 446,318 394,365 Forfeited tax shield related to interest payments(2) (3,250 ) (5,191 ) (15,113 ) (22,624 ) Unlevered free cash flow $ 119,222 $ 95,614 $ 431,205 $ 371,741

________ (1) Includes purchases of property and equipment and purchases of intangible assets (2) Forfeited tax shield related to interest payments assumes a statutory rate of 22.5% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

