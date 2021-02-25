Jefferies to Hold “Doing Good” Global Trading Day on February 26 to Support Organizations Focused on Diversity & Inclusion, Covid-19 Relief, Texas Relief & Support, and the Sustainability and Protection of Our Environment

As previously announced, Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on February 26, for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and all 3,922 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will be allocated to a broad array of qualified charities dedicated to these important initiatives.

Jefferies confirmed today that it will hold a “Doing Good” Global Trading Day tomorrow, Friday, February 26, 2021 to support accredited charities focused on advancing diversity and inclusion, supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, Texas Relief & Support, and improving sustainability and the environment. The Jefferies “Doing Good” Global Trading Day offers investors around the world the opportunity to join these efforts by trading with Jefferies.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the impact of Coronavirus on mankind, we at Jefferies are grateful to be so fortunate and we are excited to be able to contribute to so many important causes that are dear to our and our client’s hearts. Our “Doing Good" Global Trading Day will support organizations including those focused on diversity and inclusion, COVID-19 relief efforts, Texas Relief & Support, and the sustainability and protection of our environment. Every one of us at Jefferies is looking forward to partnering with our clients, fellow employees and shareholders as we utilize Jefferies’ global platform for a day of giving back where it is most needed.”

