Perficient Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Services revenues excluding reimbursable expenses increased 13% to $158.9 million from $140.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019;

Total revenues increased 12% to $162.6 million from $145.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019;

Net income decreased 29% to $8.4 million from $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting, among other things, an adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration resulting from performance above expectations by each of our three 2020 acquisitions, increased amortization expense and increased interest expense, partially offset by improved operating results;

GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis decreased 28% to $0.26 from $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of the decrease in net income discussed above;

Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 31% to $0.76 from $0.58 in the fourth quarter of 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 32% to $35.0 million from $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020:

Services revenues excluding reimbursable expenses increased 10% to $599.5 million from $546.4 million in 2019;

Total revenues increased 8% to $612.1 million from $565.5 million in 2019;

Net income decreased 19% to $30.2 million from $37.1 million in 2019, reflecting, among other things, an adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration resulting from performance above expectations by each of our three 2020 acquisitions, increased amortization expense, a loss on debt extinguishment, increased acquisition costs and increased interest expense, partially offset by improved operating results;

GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis decreased 19% to $0.93 from $1.15 in 2019, primarily as a result of the decrease in net income discussed above;

Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 21% to $2.50 from $2.07 in 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 22% to $116.3 million from $95.0 million in 2019.

“In a year marked by uncertainty, challenge and change, Perficient's performance was strong and our momentum accelerated,” said Jeffrey Davis, chairman and CEO. “The pandemic's impact on businesses varied across industries, but its most profound, universal and long-lasting effect was that it made enterprises immediately and acutely aware that digital transformation was required now and permanently. In this environment of increasing customer spend, we're anticipating another year of margin expansion, accelerating revenue, and earnings growth as we continue to aggressively grow our global delivery teams.”

Other Highlights

Among other recent achievements, Perficient:

Was recognized as a “Leader” in the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), naming Perficient one of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors;

Named Tom Hogan President, in addition to his existing role of Chief Operating Officer;

Appointed five Area Vice Presidents, expanding Perficient's executive leadership team to drive continued growth and operational excellence across the company while delivering superior solutions for clients;

Announced that 10 colleagues were designated as Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). Perficient also achieved the Sitecore Content Hub Specialization, further enabling unified customer experiences;

Achieved the Diamond Level Partner status with OneStream, representing exceptional solution delivery and commitment to customer success;

Was listed in the Forrester “New Wave: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020” report, which identified Perficient as one of “13 providers that matter most” with proficiency in AI strategy development and documentation automation;

Was included in the Forrester “Now Tech: Commerce Services, Q4 2020” report as a provider with a focus on experience and operations, able to build commerce experiences for enterprises and provide services that help build out these experiences around order management, inventory management, and payment gateways;

Launched Perficient Bright Paths, a program designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities; and

Was named a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, adding to 2020 best workplace distinctions awarded in St. Louis, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Southern California, and Minnesota.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. See “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

Perficient expects its first quarter 2021 revenue to be in the range of $165 million to $168 million. First quarter GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.34. First quarter adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) is expected to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.68.

Perficient is providing full year 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $670 million to $704 million, 2021 GAAP earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.57 to $1.72 and 2021 adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) guidance in the range of $2.85 to $3.00.

Conference Call Details

Perficient will host a conference call regarding fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results today at 11 a.m. Eastern.

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, and the following, many of which are, or may be, amplified by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

(1) the possibility that our actual results do not meet the projections and guidance contained in this news release; (2) the impact of the general economy and economic and political uncertainty on our business; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; (4) risks associated with potential changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations, and policies; (5) risks associated with the operation of our business generally, including: a. client demand for our services and solutions; b. effectively competing in a highly competitive market; c. risks from international operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; d. adapting to changes in technologies and offerings; e. obtaining favorable pricing to reflect services provided; f. risk of loss of one or more significant software vendors; g. maintaining a balance of our supply of skills and resources with client demand; h. changes to immigration policies; i. protecting our clients’ and our data and information; j. changes to tax levels, audits, investigations, tax laws or their interpretation; k. making appropriate estimates and assumptions in connection with preparing our consolidated financial statements; and l. maintaining effective internal controls; (6) risks associated with managing growth organically and through acquisitions; (7) risks associated with servicing our debt, the potential impact on the value of our common stock from the conditional conversion features of our debt and the associated convertible note hedge transactions; (8) legal liabilities, including intellectual property protection and infringement or the disclosure of personally identifiable information; and (9) the risks detailed from time to time within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. This cautionary statement is provided pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Perficient, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Services excluding reimbursable expenses $ 158,917 $ 140,475 $ 599,473 $ 546,444 Reimbursable expenses 2,673 3,283 10,110 15,474 Total services 161,590 143,758 609,583 561,918 Software and hardware 964 1,401 2,550 3,609 Total revenues 162,554 145,159 612,133 565,527 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) Cost of services 97,536 87,727 373,057 347,585 Stock compensation 2,111 1,665 7,666 6,628 Total cost of revenues 99,647 89,392 380,723 354,213 Selling, general and administrative 30,028 30,938 122,803 122,920 Stock compensation 2,984 3,031 11,872 11,267 Total selling, general and administrative 33,012 33,969 134,675 134,187 Depreciation 1,437 1,266 5,430 4,447 Amortization 7,300 4,007 22,857 16,151 Acquisition costs 18 301 3,675 896 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 5,726 611 9,519 301 Income from operations 15,414 15,613 55,254 55,332 Net interest expense 3,333 1,867 10,128 7,418 Loss on debt extinguishment 200 — 4,537 — Net other expense (income) 277 7 260 (27) Income before income taxes 11,604 13,739 40,329 47,941 Provision for income taxes 3,183 1,947 10,148 10,816 Net income $ 8,421 $ 11,792 $ 30,181 $ 37,125 Basic net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 0.95 $ 1.18 Diluted net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.93 $ 1.15 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 31,773 31,411 31,793 31,344 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 32,541 32,566 32,516 32,243

Perficient, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,204 $ 70,728 Accounts receivable, net 133,085 129,118 Prepaid expenses 5,575 4,647 Other current assets 4,646 7,404 Total current assets 226,510 211,897 Property and equipment, net 11,902 12,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,539 27,748 Goodwill 427,928 335,564 Intangible assets, net 63,571 37,953 Other non-current assets 17,311 15,160 Total assets $ 785,761 $ 640,492 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,613 $ 23,081 Other current liabilities 103,267 61,503 Total current liabilities 128,880 84,584 Long-term debt, net 183,624 124,664 Operating lease liabilities 29,098 19,649 Other non-current liabilities 50,081 30,580 Total liabilities 391,683 259,477 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 459,866 455,465 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,746 (2,650) Treasury stock (289,225) (261,624) Retained earnings 219,641 189,775 Total stockholders' equity 394,078 381,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 785,761 $ 640,492

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), please see the section entitled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the accompanying tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Perficient provides non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, acquisition costs and adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share data as supplemental information regarding Perficient’s business performance. Perficient believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of Perficient’s past financial performance and future results. Perficient’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of Perficient’s business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and the calculation of bonuses and discretionary compensation. Management excludes stock-based compensation related to restricted stock awards, the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, acquisition costs, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration, net other income and expense, the impact of other infrequent or unusual transactions, and income tax effects of the foregoing, when making operational decisions.

Perficient believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures to its investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Perficient’s performance using the same methodology and information used by Perficient’s management. Specifically, adjusted net income is used by management primarily to review business performance and determine performance-based incentive compensation for executives and other employees. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure operating profitability, evaluate trends, and make strategic business decisions.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all of the expenses included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of discretionary judgment as to which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure. However, Perficient’s management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. In addition, some items that are excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share can have a material impact on cash. Management compensates for these limitations by evaluating the non-GAAP measure together with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Perficient has historically provided non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community as a supplement to its GAAP results to enable investors to evaluate Perficient’s business performance in the way that management does. Perficient’s definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below:

Amortization

Perficient has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets primarily related to various acquisitions. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that eliminating this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the amortization of intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency, and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Perficient’s acquisition transactions, which also vary substantially in frequency from period to period.

Acquisition Costs

Perficient incurs transaction costs related to merger and acquisition-related activities which are expensed in its GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are expenses associated with each transaction and are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

Adjustment to Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Perficient is required to remeasure its contingent consideration liability related to acquisitions each reporting period until the contingency is settled. Any changes in fair value are recognized in earnings. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these adjustments from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are related to acquisitions and are inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

On August 14, 2020, Perficient issued $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025, and on September 11, 2018, Perficient issued $143.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2025 Notes” and the “2023 Notes,” respectively, and together, the “Notes”) in private placements to qualified institutional purchasers. In accordance with accounting for debt with conversions and other options, Perficient bifurcated the principal amount of the Notes into liability and equity components. The resulting debt discounts are being amortized to interest expense over the period from the issuance dates through the respective contractual maturity dates. Issuance costs related to the Notes were allocated pro rata based on the relative fair values of the liability and equity components. Issuance costs attributable to the liability component of the Notes, in addition to issuance costs related to Perficient’s credit agreement, are being amortized to interest expense over their respective terms. Perficient believes that excluding these non-cash expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of the company’s business performance.

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

Perficient repurchased a portion of its 2023 Notes in 2020, which resulted in a loss on extinguishment of debt. Perficient believes that excluding this loss from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expense is infrequent and not reflective of the company’s business performance.

Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)

Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in net other expense (income) in our consolidated statements of operations. As our operations expands into countries outside of the United States, and in particular as a result of our 2020 acquisition of Productora de Software S.A.S., based in Colombia, foreign exchange gains and losses have and will become increasingly material. Perficient believes that excluding these gains and losses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because foreign exchange gains and losses will vary as the underlying currencies fluctuate, which makes it difficult to compare current and historical results.

Stock Compensation

Perficient incurs stock-based compensation expense under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation. Perficient excludes stock-based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense, which Perficient believes is not reflective of its business performance. The nature of stock-based compensation expense also makes it very difficult to estimate prospectively, since the expense will vary with changes in the stock price and market conditions at the time of new grants, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and different award types, making the comparison of current results with forward-looking guidance potentially difficult for investors to interpret. The tax effects of stock-based compensation expense may also vary significantly from period to period, without any change in underlying operational performance, thereby obscuring the underlying profitability of operations relative to prior periods. Perficient believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude stock-based compensation, are widely used by analysts and investors.

Dilution Offset from Convertible Note Hedge Transactions

It is Perficient’s current intent to settle conversions of the Notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude the shares that are issuable upon conversions of the Notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in August 2020 and September 2018 in connection with the issuance of the Notes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 8,421 $ 11,792 $ 30,181 $ 37,125 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 3,183 1,947 10,148 10,816 Amortization 7,300 4,007 22,857 16,151 Acquisition costs 18 301 3,675 896 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 5,726 611 9,519 301 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,510 1,187 6,855 4,667 Loss on extinguishment of debt 200 — 4,537 — Foreign exchange loss (gain) 275 12 267 56 Stock compensation 5,095 4,696 19,538 17,895 Adjusted Net Income Before Tax 32,728 24,553 107,577 87,907 Adjusted income tax (1) 7,920 5,917 26,356 21,098 Adjusted Net Income $ 24,808 $ 18,636 $ 81,221 $ 66,809 GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.93 $ 1.15 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.76 $ 0.58 $ 2.50 $ 2.07 Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) 32,541 32,566 32,516 32,243 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (34) (297) (52) — Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 32,507 32,269 32,464 32,243

(1) The estimated adjusted effective tax rate of 24.2% and 24.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 24.5% and 24.0% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, has been used to calculate the provision for income taxes for non GAAP purposes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 8,421 $ 11,792 $ 30,181 $ 37,125 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 3,183 1,947 10,148 10,816 Net interest expense 3,333 1,867 10,128 7,418 Net other expense (income) 277 7 260 (27) Depreciation 1,437 1,266 5,430 4,447 Amortization 7,300 4,007 22,857 16,151 Acquisition costs 18 301 3,675 896 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration 5,726 611 9,519 301 Loss on extinguishment of debt 200 — 4,537 — Stock compensation 5,095 4,696 19,538 17,895 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 34,990 $ 26,494 $ 116,273 $ 95,022

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP performance measure and is not intended to be a performance measure that should be regarded as an alternative to or more meaningful than either GAAP operating income or GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) Q1 2021 Full Year 2021 Low end of

adjusted goal High end of

adjusted goal Low end of

adjusted goal High end of

adjusted goal GAAP EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 1.57 $ 1.72 Non-GAAP adjustment (1): Non-GAAP reconciling items 0.48 0.47 1.72 1.71 Tax effect of reconciling items (0.14) (0.13) (0.44) (0.43) Adjusted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 2.85 $ 3.00

(1) Non GAAP adjustment represents the impact of amortization expense, stock compensation, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition costs, and adjustments to fair value of contingent consideration, net of the tax effect of these adjustments, divided by adjusted fully diluted shares. Perficient currently expects its Q1 2021 and full year 2021 GAAP effective income tax rate to be approximately 21% and 25%, respectively. The Company's estimates of GAAP and adjusted fully diluted shares for 2021 are included in the following table. These estimates could be affected by share repurchases, shares issued in conjunction with future acquisitions and the potential impact from the conditional conversion features of our debt.

(in millions) Q1 2021 Full Year 2021 GAAP Fully Diluted Shares 33.0 33.3 Non-GAAP adjustment (2): Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (0.5) (0.9) Adjusted Fully Diluted Shares 32.5 32.4

(2) Non GAAP adjustment represents the exclusion of shares that are issuable upon conversion of our convertible notes due to the expectation that such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in August 2020 and September 2018.

