INFICON and MAX I.E.G. Partner to Provide Precision Maintenance Performance Indicators to the FPS Factory Dashboard

INFICON, a leading provider of Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 Digital Twin enabled software and hardware solutions for the electronics device manufacturing industry, today announced it has entered into an agreement with The MAX Group, a leading global consulting firm catering to the semiconductor industry delivering hands-on factory management experience, Smart Manufacturing best-known methods and lasting performance results. Under the terms of the Agreement, INFICON will integrate and resell the MAX Precision Suite as a module of the FPS Factory Dashboard.

The FPS Factory Dashboard provides factories with a real-time view of operations using the industry’s most comprehensive Digital Twin. It provides in-depth near real-time visibility of operations, maintenance, and engineering activities. The incorporation of the MAX Precision Suite into the FPS Factory Dashboard further extends visibility into maintenance performance and activities using industry proven methodologies.

“We are excited to integrate MAX’s proven methodologies, which are based upon over 20 years of industry experience, with our comprehensive Digital Twin,” said John Behnke, General Manager of FPS at INFICON. “Integration of the MAX Precision Suite with the Factory Dashboard enables factories to better understand maintenance performance and proactively identify issues that impact overall fab performance.”

“We are very excited to collaborate with INFICON and develop the most advanced equipment maintenance performance tracking module for our industry,” said Ariel Meyuhas, Chief Operating Officer of The MAX Group. “The MAX Precision Suite is built upon decades of experience working with semiconductor fabs implementing key performance indicators to track standard work, precision of work and maintenance crews’ skills proficiency. Integrating it with the INFICON FPS Factory Dashboard is going to leverage excellent digital capabilities for more transparency of semiconductor manufacturing.”

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit https://www.inficon.com.

