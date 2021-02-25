Tokens.com Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Private Placement

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“ Tokens ”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“ COIN ”) are pleased to announce that, further to their news release of February 2, 2021, Tokens has priced the subscription receipts of Tokens (each, a “ Subscription Receipt ”) to be offered under its brokered private placement financing (the “ Brokered Financing ”) at a price of $2.35 per Subscription Receipt. Concurrently with the Brokered Financing, Tokens intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing of Subscription Receipts (together with the Brokered Financing, the “ Offering ”) to raise aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering of approximately $25.0 million. The closing of the Offering (the “ Closing ”) is expected to occur on or about March 10, 2021.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

The Brokered Financing is being led by Stifel GMP and Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including PowerOne Capital Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eventus Capital Corp, Richardson Wealth, Gravitas Securities and Regent Capital Partners.

Each Subscription Receipt shall entitle the holder to receive, upon satisfaction or waiver of certain escrow release conditions prior to the escrow release deadline, including all conditions precedent to the completion of the proposed reverse takeover transaction between Tokens and COIN (the “Transaction”), and without payment of additional consideration, one common share of Tokens. At the closing of the Transaction, each common share of Tokens will be exchanged for one common share in the capital of COIN in accordance with the terms of the Transaction.

In connection with the Offering, Tokens expects to: (i) pay cash commissions or advisory fees equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, and (ii) grant such number of compensation options as is equal to up to 6% of the Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction or the Offering have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.