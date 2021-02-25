HF Foods Group Announces the Resignation of Mr. Zhou Min Ni as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Appointment of Russell T. Libby as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The current Co-CEO, Mr. Peter Zhang, will become sole CEO and assume full executive responsibility of the Company’s day-to-day operations with immediate effect. The board of directors has also unanimously appointed Mr. Russell T. Libby as the new chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the “Company”), announces the voluntary resignation of Mr. Zhou Min Ni as Co-CEO, board member and chairman of the board of directors of the Company effective February 23, 2021.

Mr. Libby, a well-respected industry veteran, has nearly 30 years of comprehensive global experience in mergers and acquisitions, strategy, business development, international business, corporate governance, and corporate social responsibility. From 2007 to 2019, he held numerous leadership positions at Sysco Corporation and last served as Sysco’s executive vice president and corporate secretary. Since joining the Company as an independent board member on July 1, 2020, Mr. Libby has demonstrated strong leadership ability, great understanding of the foodservice industry and played a key role in helping the Company navigate through a challenging 2020.

Mr. Peter Zhang, CEO of HF Group said: “I whole-heartedly thank Mr. Ni for his support and leadership and look forward to leading the Company to greater heights after a particularly difficult year for the foodservice industry.”

Mr. Russell Libby, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “I am grateful for the trust of my fellow board members in appointing me to this leadership position. I want to thank Mr. Ni for his service and leadership of the board”.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.