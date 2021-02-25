 

Enphase Energy Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $1.15 Billion Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) today announced the pricing of $575 million aggregate principal amount of green 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $575 million aggregate principal amount of green 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 notes. Enphase also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and an additional $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 notes to cover over-allotments, if any. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and Enphase expects to receive approximately $1.132 billion in net proceeds (or approximately $1.245 billion if the initial purchasers exercise their over-allotment option in full in respect of both series of notes), after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Enphase.

The Notes:

The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The 2026 notes will mature on March 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The 2028 notes will mature on March 1, 2028, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Enphase.

Enphase may redeem for cash all or any portion of the 2026 notes, at its option, on or after September 6, 2023, and Enphase may redeem for cash all or any portion of the 2028 notes, at its option, on or after September 6, 2024, in each case, if the last reported sale price of Enphase common stock has been at least 130% of the relevant conversion price then in effect for the 2026 notes or the 2028 notes, as applicable, for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Enphase provides notice of redemption in respect of the 2026 notes or the 2028 notes, as applicable, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Enphase provides such notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2026 notes or 2028 notes, as applicable, to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the relevant redemption date.

