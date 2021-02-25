Saturday will also feature the Spring Season opener for the B2 Grappling Series. The event is scheduled to start at 9 am ET on Saturday, February 27, at the Florida Hotel and Conference Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tampa, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the next hard-hitting installment of the B2 Fighting Series MMA Spring Season, with a Fight Night Double-Header on Friday, February 26 (HRMMA 118), and Saturday, February 27 (HRMMA 119), LIVE from the Holiday Inn Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Both HRMMA fight night events are already sold out for in-person seating, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Brandon “Hardrock” Higdon, the B2 Fighting Series Matchmaker, commented, “I’m super excited for this weekend of fights. Several of our pro fights this weekend could be main events anywhere in the country. We have two Dana White contender series alumni along with Bellator & M1 Global alumni in the mix as well. Two Canadian fighters will be on the cards. I really feel like names from this card will make it to the next level this year.”

Both Friday and Saturday B2 Fighting Series events will each feature a combination of 15 amateur and professional MMA fights. Friday night is stacked with interesting matchups culminating in a top lightweight showdown between rising stars Adam ‘Maverick’ Assenza (12-6) and Sean Fallon (13-6). Saturday night is another pulse-pounding slate that will march toward a pro heavyweight title bout as Cory Moon (5-3) battles to try to dethrone champ Harry Hunsucker (6-3).

“This is set to be the biggest weekend in Company history, with three major events spread across two days and two states,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “Our MMA double-header in Bowling Green features a spectacular roster of matchups. We always like to give our loyal fans just what they crave, and this weekend will be a feast. This is also a great opportunity to show new fans what we’re all about. We continue to set records in PPV viewership with each new outing as our fan base grows and the B2 brand gains traction and visibility, and this weekend should continue that trend in breakout fashion.”