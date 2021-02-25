 

Conformis, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

March 4 – 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

  • The Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference will take place virtually March 1-4, 2021. Conformis management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 9:50 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen81/cfms/1945101.

  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Cowen representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

March 17 – 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

  • The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference will take place virtually March 16-18, 2021. Conformis management will present on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/cfms/2708189.

  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

A live webcast of each presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on Conformis' website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com.

