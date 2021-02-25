HPQ Receives its First Mini-Generator Set Based on Clean Hydrogen Produced by Simply Combining Water and a Powder Bag

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; Other OTC :HPQFF ), is proud to announce that it has received the TREKHY system, a portable hydrogen-based mini-power generator, jointly developed by the French companies Apollon Solar SAS (“Apollon”) and Pragma Industries SAS (“Pragma”). While continuing to work with Apollon on the development of new generations of more efficient silicon powders for hydrogen production, HPQ signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Apollon and Pragma to study the commercial potential of the TREKHY autonomous power generator in Canada.



The portable hydrogen-based power generator, a revolutionary product

The TREKHY provides energy on demand. The system uses a compact fuel cell to provide electrical power. The integrated fuel cell combines hydrogen and oxygen to provide useful electricity + H 2 O. Hydrogen is produced through a chemical reaction resulting from contact between water and a powder bag. Each bag delivers 30W of power for more than one hour. (Video of the system in operation). In January 2021, a Japanese distributor purchased 300 TREKHY systems to equip the survival shelters of the Japanese Civil Security.

“In addition to continuing our research, development and commercialization of advanced nanoscale silicon materials, HPQ continues to look for synergistic opportunities in order to remain at the forefront of innovative processes for the storage and delivery of clean renewable energy. This new collaboration with Apollon and Pragma represents another unique opportunity to combine the expertise of HPQ in the low-cost manufacturing of silicon nanomaterials, Apollon in the manufacturing of hydrogen reactors, and Pragma in the manufacturing of fuel cells,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Autonomous energy storage and generation capacity superior to batteries

The energy autonomy of TREKHY depends on the number of bags used. This option significantly reduces weight and operating costs, as compared to batteries. The table below compares the weights and costs of delivered energy between:

Li-ion primary batteries,

Li-ion rechargeable batteries,

Zn-Air primary battery,

TREKHY with 150, 300, 450, 600 powder bags.

TREKHY, with its revolutionary fuel cell and powder technology, offers unmatched performance.

A superior clean renewable hydrogen production thanks to silicon

The current cost of manufacturing silicon nanopowders is very high and it has led Apollon and Pragma to use a less efficient, but more economical, environmentally friendly chemical powder to begin the commercialization of their system. However, the use of silicon nanopowders manufactured by HPQ's PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor could increase the hydrogen generation potential of the system by 40%, while the use of porous silicon nanopowders could double the amount of hydrogen released by the system.