 

Global Diversified Marketing Group Appoints Independent Board of Directors in Preparation for Future NASDAQ Listing

Appointment of Independent Board of Directors is a First Step Towards Up-Listing to NASDAQ 2021

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK) has begun working towards an intended up-listing of the company stock to the NASDAQ market system at some point in 2021. In preparation for meeting the higher requirements and standards of NASDAQ, Global Diversified Marketing Group is now assembling the pieces which will be needed, the first of which is an Independent Board of Directors. At this time, GDMK management is pleased to announce the following new Board Members have been added, all of whom are professionally qualified to assist the company in its business growth and fulfill the NASDAQ listing requirements.

James Donegan

Beginning his career with Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo, Mr. Donegan offers a 30 plus-year track record of accomplishment as a Sales and Marketing executive in the food industry. As VP of Sales and Marketing at Denver-based VICORP Restaurants, Mr. Donegan pioneered a new division, building a $20M business in 4 years. Additional roles have included as Senior VP Sales and Marketing at Phoenix-based Café Valley Bakery, Northeast Sales Manager at Ragu Foods/Unilever and National Sales Manager at New Jersey-based McCain Ellio’s Pizza Company. He also served as VP Sales and Marketing for Cereform USA, a food ingredient company that was based in Denver.

Michael Cascione, Sr., President of CC Vending, Inc.

Michael Cascione, Sr. (“Mike”) is the founder and president of Group C, whose various companies provide Pantry, Micro Markets, Coffee and Vending services.

Mike’s original startup, CC Vending (CCV), began in 1989 was with a single beverage machine. CCV has subsequently grown into one of the largest vending companies on the East Coast, servicing over 15,000 machines, while managing the operations of several other companies throughout four states.

Mike credits his early embrace and investment in technology as one of the keys to his and the company’s success. CCV currently develops new technology for Micro-Markets and creates healthy products for the K-12 market, where it services the nation’s largest public school system, the NYC Department of Education. In addition, Group C’s Metropolitan Coffee House roasts and packages its own coffee for OCS accounts throughout the tri-state area.

