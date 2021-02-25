 

WeedMD’s Starseed Medicinal Announces the Release of Strain-Specific Products for PAX ERA Vaporizer

Patients may purchase PAX ERA pods in Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivar starting March 6th, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it will commence selling Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, strain-specific PAX ERA products to its Starseed Medicinal clients starting March 6th, 2021. The launch of its latest Cannabis 2.0 offering is in partnership with Pax Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), a leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower.

The Company’s Starseed Medicinal-branded oil pods in award-winning strain-specific variants, using cannabis-derived terpenes produced in-house, will be available for purchase via its online medical store. WeedMD’s adult-use Color Cannabis-branded PAX ERA pods are expected to be available through supply arrangements with provincial retailers commencing Q2, 2021.

"In keeping with our long-standing tradition of releasing products first to our medical community, we’re thrilled to launch the PAX ERA line-up in our award-winning Pedro’s Sweet Sativa strain as the latest addition to our growing portfolio,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman and CEO. “With product features that offer an updated medical experience, our teams worked together over the past few months to finely curate this portfolio of vaporizer products using our premier, quality-produced, strain-specific biomass. We’re looking forward to expanding with additional terpene-rich strains such as Mango Haze and Black Sugar Rose, particularly as our next launch of concentrates will include our adult-use Color Cannabis-branded PAX ERA pods.”

PAX is a market leader with over two million devices sold worldwide and an established reputation as the best-selling pen-and-pod system in the U.S. Its closed-loop PAX ERA pods, for use with PAX's high-tech oil vaporizers, are dependable, leak-resistant and designed to be clog-free.

WeedMD’s partnership with PAX is expected to further accelerate the growth of the Company's Cannabis 2.0 product strategy as it continues to expand into new formats using its own indoor and outdoor-cultivated biomass, processed at its state-of-the-art extraction hub in Aylmer, Ontario. WeedMD currently produces terpene-infused 510-thread vape cartridges for its medical-branded Aurum vapes as well as its adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis.

