Yukoterre Announces Conditional Approval of Reverse Takeover Transaction With Silo Wellness

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YUKOTERRE RESOURCES INC. (“Yukoterre”) (CSE:YT), is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated August 25, 2020, it has obtained conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the listing of the common shares (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) that will result from the reverse takeover (“RTO”) of Yukoterre by FlyOverture Equity Inc. (“Silo Wellness”). Upon completion of the RTO, Yukoterre will issue Resulting Issuer Shares to the shareholders of Silo Wellness pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated August 25, 2020, as amended, between Silo Wellness Yukoterre and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yukoterre.

In anticipation of closing of the RTO, Yukoterre has filed articles of amendment to take effect on Friday, February 26, 2021 to effect its previously announced share consolidation (as outlined below) and to change its name to Silo Wellness Inc. (the “Resulting Issuer”) effective on the same date.