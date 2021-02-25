 

Yukoterre Announces Conditional Approval of Reverse Takeover Transaction With Silo Wellness

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YUKOTERRE RESOURCES INC. (“Yukoterre”) (CSE:YT), is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated August 25, 2020, it has obtained conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the listing of the common shares (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) that will result from the reverse takeover (“RTO”) of Yukoterre by FlyOverture Equity Inc. (“Silo Wellness”). Upon completion of the RTO, Yukoterre will issue Resulting Issuer Shares to the shareholders of Silo Wellness pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated August 25, 2020, as amended, between Silo Wellness Yukoterre and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yukoterre.

In anticipation of closing of the RTO, Yukoterre has filed articles of amendment to take effect on Friday, February 26, 2021 to effect its previously announced share consolidation (as outlined below) and to change its name to Silo Wellness Inc. (the “Resulting Issuer”) effective on the same date.

Both Yukoterre and Silo Wellness have each received the requisite shareholder approval for the RTO.

Further to the press release dated February 5, 2021, Silo Wellness has closed the brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts of Silo Wellness for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. In addition, approximately $2.5 million of gross proceeds are being held in escrow pursuant to a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing of units of Silo Wellness, for a total of approximately $5 million of gross proceeds to be released to Silo Wellness upon satisfaction of certain customary escrow release conditions and closing of the RTO (the “Financing”).

Closing of the RTO remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. It is expected that the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the CSE will occur during the first week of March and will be traded under the ticker symbol “SILO”.

A copy of the Form 2A listing statement in connection with the RTO has been prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE website prior to the commencement of trading on the CSE. The Resulting Issuer’s shares will remain halted until final approval from the CSE is received, at which point the Resulting Issuer will issue a news release.

