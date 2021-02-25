 

Beam Global Announces 12% Increase in Energy Output from EV ARC Solar-Powered EV Charging System

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced improvements in the performance of the EV ARC sustainable EV charging system of up to 12%. The EV ARC 2020 system now delivers up to 265 e-miles in a day. All three models of the transportable, off-grid EV charging system now provide more range while unit pricing remains unchanged.

“Beam is a cleantech innovation company with a constant improvement culture. I’m really proud of the engineering team for delivering more e-miles without increasing our costs. Customers, EV drivers and investors will all benefit,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Whether it has 2 wheels, 4 wheels, 18 wheels, 6 rotors or two fixed wings we can charge it with renewable energy and without construction, electrical work, utility bills or risks from the sort of gird failures we have seen in Texas recently.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average American sedan drives 30.4 miles per day, and it’s that cars are parked approximately 95% of the time. EV ARC systems can charge as many as six vehicles at a time providing what Beam refers to as DRR, or daily range replenishment, to multiple vehicles. With rapid EV adoption, “fueling” behavior from consumers, government entities, and enterprises is changing. It is no longer necessary to go somewhere special to fill up from empty as has been the case with gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Electric vehicle owners quickly learn that it makes more sense to charge when parked: at work or while dining, exercising, shopping, or sleeping. EV ARC systems are ideally suited to meet the need for ubiquitous charging infrastructure because they support any quality brand of EV charger and are deployed in minutes without construction, electrical work or utility bills.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
415-742-1894




