 

Siyata Mobile Receives Purchase Order to Equip Police Vehicles with the UV350

PO Marks Single Largest Order to Date from a Police Department

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, today announced that it has received a purchase order to equip 600 police vehicles with the UV350, the Company’s flagship, purpose-built, in-vehicle, all-in-one communication device. The Company expects this order to be delivered in Q1 2021 and increased to 1,200 vehicles during the remainder of 2021.

“This agreement marks the largest police force purchase order Siyata has received to date, which we believe underscores the UV350’s unique utility for first responders,” stated Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “Among the important attributes of the UV350 is its nationwide coverage, coupled with the ability for various first responder groups to instantly communicate with one another on the same network. With the benefits of an all-in-one communication device, we believe that the UV350 will continue to strongly resonate within the first responder community and be an asset that increases efficiency and reliability.”

The UV350 is built and designed to minimize the excessive clutter often found in the cabin of first responder vehicles, such as fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, by combining the functions of multiple devices into one. Using Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers can communicate with crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle’s battery and has cellular signal boosting technology to ensure drivers are always connected in emergency situations.

UV350 features include:

  • LTE high-speed data;
  • 5.5-inch widescreen light-emitting diode (LED) display for easy monitoring;
  • Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear, extra-loud sound quality;
  • In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle's battery;
  • Extended cellular and Global Positioning System (GPS) coverage with external antenna included;
  • Push-to-talk over cellular ensures instant communication at the push of a button.

About the Uniden UV350

