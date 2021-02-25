 

NB Private Equity Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:46  |   |   |   

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that John Falla, a Director of the Company, has purchased 2,000 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr Falla holds 8,000 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.02 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

John Falla

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)    GBP 1,195.00 pence per share

Volume(s)    2,000


d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume    2,000
- Price    GBP 1,195.00 pence per share
- Principal amount    GBP 23,900

e) Date of the transaction

25 February 2021


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Director/PDMR Shareholding NB Private Equity Partners Limited Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that John Falla, a Director of the Company, has …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
NB Private Equity: Sterling Dividend Amount Following FX Conversion
17.02.21
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
17.02.21
NB Private Equity: Monthly NAV Update - January 2021
05.02.21
NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding