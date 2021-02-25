 

High Wire Networks Partners with ExtraHop to Deliver Managed Network Detection and Response

Overwatch Managed Security with Reveal(X) 360 Available Exclusively Through Overwatch and ExtraHop Sales Partners

SEATTLE & BATAVIA, IL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, have partnered with ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native Network Detection and Response (NDR), to deliver ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 as a managed service.

Through this exclusive partnership, High Wire will leverage its Overwatch 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) staffed by expert security analysts to manage the ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 to provide critical NDR services to organizations through its Overwatch managed service providers (MSP) partners and ExtraHop channel partners. The Company reasonably expects this partnership to be accretive to monthly recurring revenue as early as this quarter.

With the addition of ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360, Overwatch Managed Security has complete visibility, real-time detection and intelligent response capabilities required to defend against advanced threats. ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 provides Overwatch SOC analysts with end-to-end visibility across cloud, data center and IoT environments, even when data is encrypted. This enables them to investigate and respond to threats in customer environments in real time, allowing them to respond 84 percent faster than with traditional methods.

“Network Detection and Response has become a must-have tool for detecting, hunting and remediating the most advanced cyberthreats,” said David Barton, CTO for High Wire Networks. “By partnering with ExtraHop to integrate Reveal(x) 360 into Overwatch Managed Security service, Overwatch and ExtraHop channel partners can have confidence their customers are protected against advanced threats and breaches other solutions miss.”

As public and private sector organizations seek new ways to defend against advanced threats like supply chain attacks and zero-day exploits, detection and response capabilities have become mission-critical to the modern SOC. According to the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, “By 2025, 50% of organizations will be using MDR service for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities.”*

