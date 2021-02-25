Worksport Provides Update on Growing Profitable Private Label Sales

“Worksport has begun to further build out its Private Label Business. We have been gaining substantial traction, garnering very valuable attention, and bringing in new customers as a result,” says Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “Although the identity of our customers must remain private, we look forward to cooperating with each of them as their respective ecosystems include large, nationally recognized brands in the USA and globally. This type of private label business is how Worksport was able to nearly achieve profitability in the year preceding the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be a solid driving factor helping elevate the Company to new heights.”

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding its Private Label Business. The company has shipped over 1,900 covers to its newest U.S.-based Private Label customer. Meanwhile, Worksport’s Sales team is in active discussions with two more Private Label customers in the US. Each customer represents a multi-national middle market brand but will remain private under the terms of the supply partnership.

As is Worksport’s standard practice, it will create bespoke tonneau cover designs exclusively for these multinational companies, from its original, non-solar, patented product lines. Assuredly, these products will not compete with Worksport’s branded product offerings, and are accretive to company income as the technology, designs, and manufacturing processes are already in place.

“This is the win-win value proposition that Worksport brings to the automotive aftermarket, which no one does better,” Rossi said. “These orders prove that the demand for Worksport’s advanced tonneau covers have attracted the interest of bigger market players and are a testimony to the success of our advanced products in North America. It should also be stated that we are devoting most of our marketing thrust to expanding our Worksport-branded tonneau cover business in both its solar and conventional formats.”

Worksport has also received notable interest and demand from two globally recognized brands for private label implementations of its highly anticipated and forthcoming TerraVis Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Battery Systems.

