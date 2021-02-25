 

Worksport Provides Update on Growing Profitable Private Label Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding its Private Label Business. The company has shipped over 1,900 covers to its newest U.S.-based Private Label customer. Meanwhile, Worksport’s Sales team is in active discussions with two more Private Label customers in the US. Each customer represents a multi-national middle market brand but will remain private under the terms of the supply partnership.

“Worksport has begun to further build out its Private Label Business. We have been gaining substantial traction, garnering very valuable attention, and bringing in new customers as a result,” says Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “Although the identity of our customers must remain private, we look forward to cooperating with each of them as their respective ecosystems include large, nationally recognized brands in the USA and globally. This type of private label business is how Worksport was able to nearly achieve profitability in the year preceding the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be a solid driving factor helping elevate the Company to new heights.”

As is Worksport’s standard practice, it will create bespoke tonneau cover designs exclusively for these multinational companies, from its original, non-solar, patented product lines. Assuredly, these products will not compete with Worksport’s branded product offerings, and are accretive to company income as the technology, designs, and manufacturing processes are already in place.

“This is the win-win value proposition that Worksport brings to the automotive aftermarket, which no one does better,” Rossi said. “These orders prove that the demand for Worksport’s advanced tonneau covers have attracted the interest of bigger market players and are a testimony to the success of our advanced products in North America. It should also be stated that we are devoting most of our marketing thrust to expanding our Worksport-branded tonneau cover business in both its solar and conventional formats.”

Worksport has also received notable interest and demand from two globally recognized brands for private label implementations of its highly anticipated and forthcoming TerraVis Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Battery Systems.

To stay up-to-date on all the latest Worksport news… investors, shareholders, and supporters are encouraged to follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com. Worksport will continue to update investors, shareholders, and supporters to maintain the highest level of disclosure and information dissemination as Worksport continues to grow and develop at a very rapid pace.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worksport Provides Update on Growing Profitable Private Label Sales TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding its Private Label Business. The company has shipped over 1,900 covers to its newest U.S.-based Private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin