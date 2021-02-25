Cue Biopharma Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with Appointments of Immunology and Immunotherapy Experts Dr. Abul K. Abbas and Dr. Michael Kalos

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today the appointments of renowned experts Abul K. Abbas, M.D., distinguished professor in pathology and former chair of the department of pathology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Michael Kalos, Ph.D., managing director of Next Pillar Consulting, LLC and former executive vice president and head of research and development at ArsenalBio, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



“We are honored to welcome Dr. Abbas, a distinguished professor of immunology and Dr. Kalos, a leader in T cell therapy and immunotherapy to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Anish Suri, president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma. “We believe their combined expertise, experience and industry insight in immuno-oncology, autoimmunity and the regulation of immune responses will provide invaluable guidance as the company seeks to execute its next phase of growth aimed at advancing its research programs and drug development platforms to harness the patient’s adaptive immune system for selective immune modulation.”

“The addition of Dr. Abbas and Dr. Kalos as members of Cue Biopharma’s SAB is intended to enhance our ability to leverage emerging clinical observations and preclinical data for mechanistic insight into research and development strategies,” said Steven C. Almo, Ph.D., scientific advisory board chair and chairman of the department of biochemistry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“I am very excited to be joining Cue Biopharma’s Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Abbas. “The protein engineering approach and resulting platforms developed by Cue Biopharma allow for novel and promising means for targeted modulation of the patient’s immune system. The ability to target immune modulating agents such as IL-2 to specific disease-relevant cell populations could avoid the unwanted side-effects and deleterious activities associated with systemic delivery of these molecules. Also, the ability to selectively manipulate cells of desired antigen specificity, which is the ultimate goal of most immune therapies, has the potential to represent a breakthrough for treating diseases associated with immune dysfunction.”