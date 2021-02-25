Cannabis Global Inc. CEO Discusses Potential of Recent Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

CBGL develops cannabidiol (“CBD”) infusion technologies and products, and invests in high-potential segments of the cannabis market. The Company recently increased its ownership of NPE , which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution business in Lynwood, Calif., and holds a covetable Type 7 license allowing volatile extraction and cannabis product distribution anywhere in the state.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) (“the Company”), to discuss exciting synergies created by the Company’s acquisition of Natural Plant Extract (“NPE”). Tabatabaei is joined by marketing expert and business consultant Jim Riley, who has helped build some of the most successful brands in the world.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Tabatabaei discusses the possibility of the federal government to legalize cannabis soon, and explains how the acquisition of NPE will position CBGL to participate in interstate commerce when it does.

“We are firm believers that a national cannabis market is right around the corner and it is where we want to be a player,” says Tabatabaei, who then breaks down the Company’s plans to diversify and capture greater profit margins.

“The long-term goal is to move the Company into multi-state operator status. We also plan to use the Natural Plant Extract business to integrate our longer term intellectual-property based technologies,” he says. “We’ve now filed six provision patents; we have also three non-provisional patents on various cannabis fusion technologies for food and beverages. We think a lot of these technologies will be applicable nationwide. Therefore, having a licensed set of businesses in California definitely will allow us to leverage our technology across the entire country.”

Tabatabaei discusses how CGBL’s share exchange program with Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) has strengthened both companies’ balance sheets, as well as their ability to gain greater market traction and expand operations.

Key to executing these expansion plans is guidance from Riley, an experienced brand builder, independent board member for CBGL, and team member at NPE. Formerly the vice president of Kettle One Vodka (from launch to buyout at $2 billion) and founder of a tequila company that sold for $15 million, Riley has in-depth knowledge of how CBGL and NPE can achieve their corporate objectives.