NGM Bio to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4, at 11:10 am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 30 days following the event.