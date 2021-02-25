 

NuCana to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (Nasdaq: NCNA) announced today that Hugh Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Munoz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:30 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Dates: March 9-10, 2021

Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Presentation Time: 9:20 AM ET

The presentations at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference and Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference will be webcast live. Both presentations will be available for replay under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.nucana.com.

About NuCana

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer by applying our ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid and hematological tumors, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we are developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. NuCana’s robust pipeline includes three ProTides in clinical development. Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is in a Phase III study for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer and a Phase III study for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which enrollment has been suspended. NUC-3373 is in a Phase I study for the potential treatment of a wide range of patients with advanced solid tumors and a Phase Ib study for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Our third ProTide, NUC-7738, is a transformation of a novel nucleoside analog (3’-deoxyadenosine) and is in a Phase I study for patients with advanced solid tumors.

