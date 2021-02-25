 

Minim Introduces Zoom ZM.1, a Secure and Expandable Mesh WiFi System Powered by Minim

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 13:53  |  38   |   |   


Company plans to launch the new product in Canada, Mexico, and Europe as an affordable WiFi solution with advanced connectivity software

Manchester, NH, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM) (“Minim”), the creator of innovative internet access products, today introduces Zoom ZM.1, a new AC1300 mesh system powered by Minim. The Zoom ZM.1 is planned to launch in Spring 2021 in Canada, Mexico, and Europe on Amazon and other distributors as an affordable choice for robust, expandable, and secure WiFi in every room. Zoom ZM.1 customers will benefit from an included mobile app to monitor and personalize their wireless connectivity.

“Homes today need great WiFi for video conferencing, gaming, and streaming in every room— but in several markets, there’s simply not enough connectivity product choice,” said Nicole Zheng, CMO of Minim. “Shopping for a WiFi system shouldn’t be like choosing between self-driving luxury vehicles and budget cars without airbags. Today, we are announcing the Zoom ZM.1 to meet the need for a superior WiFi experience that’s accessible to families.”

Starting at $74.99, the Zoom ZM.1 offers dual-band mesh WiFi 5 with MU-MIMO technology for 1.3 Gbps of connectivity in every room. Each Zoom ZM.1 device comes with a USB port and 3 GB ethernet ports for maximum flexibility as a router or mesh extender. Consumers will be able to purchase devices in one, two, and three packs for up to 400 square meters of coverage.

With the included mobile app powered by Minim, Zoom ZM.1 users are guided through easy setup. After system setup, the mobile app offers several features, including: signal strength scanning, parental controls, malware blocking, data usage tracking, guest network management, speed testing, ad blocking, Minim Work-Like WiFi, and more.

Minim provides WiFi management and security software to connected homes by partnering with over 130 Internet Service Providers and leading retailers. “We are finding families love Minim for the ability it gives them to control what happens in their home,” explained Ken Losey, President at Wi-fibre Inc. With the Zoom ZM.1 launch, the company will be expanding platform and customer service language support to French and Spanish.

For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com

ZOOM is a registered trademark of Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Contact:

Nicole Zheng

nicole@minim.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minim Introduces Zoom ZM.1, a Secure and Expandable Mesh WiFi System Powered by Minim Company plans to launch the new product in Canada, Mexico, and Europe as an affordable WiFi solution with advanced connectivity software Manchester, NH, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
22nd Century Group Provides Business Update Letter from CEO
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Minim Announces Connectivity Software and Hardware Customers in Africa, Europe, and North America
23.02.21
Irdeto Seals Partnership with KAON Broadband for Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim
08.02.21
Minim Announces Expanded Line of Credit to Scale Product Production
04.02.21
ZTE Integrates Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim to Routers Globally
03.02.21
Minim Mobile App Helps Consumers Track Their Broadband Bandwidth Usage Just in Time to Demystify Data Caps and Service Upgrade Needs